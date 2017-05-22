Watch: Six New 'Wonder Woman' Clips Released

Wonder Woman hits theaters on June 2, and Warner Bros. isn't holding back on the previews for the much-anticipated film, which stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Chris Pine as American spy Steve Trevor. Six new extended clips have been released, giving viewers a more in-depth look at Diana's origin, her ass-kicking abilities, and the dynamic between she and Trevor.

Watch the new videos below.

This scene has appeared in other trailers, but in this extended version, Diana discovers her superhuman abilities during training.

The Lasso of Hestia, also known as the Lasso of Truth, makes an appearance in this scene, compelling Trevor to give away the fact that he's a spy.

In another scene that's been partially included in the trailers, Diana struggles to carry her sword in the big city. It's lighthearted and funny, contrasting the other clips, which are mostly action-packed and intense.

Diana's frustration with Trevor is evident when he apparently doesn't hold his ground in a meeting with his superiors, but the Lasso of Truth makes another appearance when Trevor wants to prove his loyalty to their cause.

In an urban battle, Diana proves that she can take down any enemy soldier (and damage every building) in her path.

In what's quite possibly the most badass glimpse of the film yet, General Erich Ludendorff, played by Danny Huston, tries to shoot Diana, but she deflects the bullet right back at the gun that it came from and proceeds to show off more of her insane combat abilities.

If these clips are any indication, Wonder Woman is going to be funny and action-packed. It's the first film in the DC Universe to feature Wonder Woman as the sole hero, and we're hoping it lives up to the hype.