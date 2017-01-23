10 Fitness Subscriptions to Save Money

1. Beachbody on Demand

Celebrity trainer and former fitness competi­tor Autumn Calabrese has become a household name via her Beachbody 21 Day Fix program, so she knows how to unleash your fittest self. Beachbody On Demand’s (BOD) platform gives you access to workouts by her and the other A-list trainers from Beachbody, including P90X3’s Tony Horton, Cize, Insanity’s Shaun T, and more.

Feel the burn right away with the 60 ­day Hammer and Chisel weightlifting plan, headed by Calabrese, for a total boo-yah BOD.

A subscription to BOD is also available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast and includes more

than 400 workout videos, step-by-step fitness guides, workout calendars, and a personalized nutrition plan and coaching.

After a free 30-day trial, BOD costs $38.87 per quarter (billed in advance), which is $2.99 per week. GO TO club teambeachbody.com

2. FitFusion

FitFusion has a lot going for it—a star­-studded cast of trainers, for one. Fitness and health expert and celeb übertrainer Jillian Michaels is at the top of the FitFusion lineup, garnering hoards of followers for the platform thanks to the millions of ways she can torch fat. Combine her results-­driven programs with other top names such as Cassey Ho, who brings the burn with Pilates, or Zuzka Light (founder of ZGYM online fitness portal), who loves quick high-­energy HIIT workouts, and your passport to prime home training is locked and loaded. Plus, get access to yoga, HIIT, and body­-revamp programs.

FitFusion is available 24/7 for $10 per month after a two-week free trial. GO TO fitfusion.com

3. Nicole Wilkins Training

The four­-time IFBB Figure Olympia champion has stood shoulder to shoulder with the best in fitness competition, and her array of intense training programs are as serious as you are about results. Let this fitness queen guide you through a customized training program that takes into account where you’re starting and where you want to go—whether that’s training for a competition or doing a hard-­body reset.

Just $10 to access nutrition and instructional workout videos, full-length workout videos, Q&As, and her blog. GO TO nicolewilkins.com

4. Crunch Live

The national gym chain that offers a judgment-­free zone to millions nationwide is on fire with its streaming site, crunchlive.com, which offers programs for every goal and ability. Try one of their newest classes such as the Competition Ready program, which will get your body primed and conditioned for stepping onstage with workouts that alternate between strength training and cardio bursts. The new UrbanKicks Ass class mixes kickboxing with conditioning drills so you can punch, kick, squat, and lunge your way to a better body.

Subscriptions are $10 per month or $90 per year. For Crunch Gym members, it’s free! GO TO crunchlive.com

5. Aaptiv

Never slog through another boring run again! Get the power of persuasion to run faster and longer pumped right in your ears. This convenient app has running programs for the treadmill, elliptical, or outdoors and allows you to mix incline runs, speed intervals, steady-state fat burning, and other challenging regimens. Aaptiv’s knowledgeable trainers and custom playlists keep you inspired.

Get a 7-day free trial and then pay $10 a month for unlimited classes. GO TO aaptiv.com

6. Nike+ Training Club

Get involved in the fitness brand’s online community. Your single Nike+ account is your ticket to exclusive VIP events (like private shopping and free shipping), Nike+ Run Club, and 1:1 appoint­ments. Most important, you’ll get more than 100 kick-butt workouts. And if your goals change, update your profile and the workouts will move to the next level. You can also challenge yourself in real time with others.

Download it from the App Store or Google Play. GO TO nike.com

7. SweatFlix

With a name like Sweat­ Flix and access to more than 1,000 full­-length, muscle-­building HIIT workouts from BodyRock TV, both body-­part specific and full­-body, this is a killer subscription. Plus there are more than 30 bootcamps and challenges, with more being added weekly. Follow along on your phone, tablet, or computer. A private Facebook group connects you with other BodyRockers and even the trainers, to give you endless support and motivation.

Access it for $9.99 a month or $99 for a year after a 30-day free trial. GO TO sweatflix.com

8. Sufferfest Cycling

Joyrides on your bicycle may not transform your physique, but guided all-­out killer cycling sessions are another weight-­loss weapon altogether. Sufferfest was created for those women and men who want to transform their bodies and transport themselves to a place where 30 minutes in the bike saddle is an incredibly solid leg day. A subscription gets you access to high-quality videos from the world’s best cycling races, including the Tour de France and the Road World Championships. Dig deep and follow the visual and sound cues to pick up the pace (Again?!) or slow down (Finally!!) so you never, ever get bored on cardio day while you’re burning calories and building functional muscle.

The app costs $10 per month after a 7-day free trial for access to 36 videos of varying lengths. You can also pay per video. GO TO thesufferfest.com

9. Yoga Download

Ohm is where the heart is now that you have Yoga Download. Stream and download video anytime in a variety of yoga styles and fitness levels. Or if you have a Roku, you can watch from there as well. Both the streaming and Roku services feature an advanced sorting search that allows you to quickly choose from one of more than 1,000 videos and tailor your yoga workout for the day. From vinyasa, ashtanga, restorative, and prenatal yoga to lesser-known techniques with loyal followings, including Baptiste Power, Forrest, kundalini, and jivamukti, you’ll find exactly the body­mind retreat (or challenge) you’re looking for.

Membership plans: $10 (monthly premier), $18 (monthly elite), $24 (three months premier), $45 (six months premier), and $90 (yearly elite). Download the app to your Roku, or visit the site for subscriptions. GO TO yogadownload.com

10. Treadmill Trails

Winter running on a treadmill can be a drag unless you have a room with a view or an app with an even better vista. Get motivated with this scenic app! Treadmill Trails turns your 30-minute sessions on the treadmill, elliptical, bike, or stepper into jaunts along Kauai’s Nā Pali coast, on Mount Kilimanjaro, or on the Appalachian Trail. Just bring your phone or tablet and you’re set.

In addition to a free 30-minute sampler, you can access any video for just $.99 each and play it anytime on your Apple and Android devices. No setup necessary.

Download the app for free from the App Store or Google Play. GO TO bettercheaperslower.com