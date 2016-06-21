11 Tips to Get Stronger While You Sleep

andresr / Getty

You get up an hour early to fit in a workout, you analyze every single thing you eat, but you may be ignoring one of the most important parts of your training regimen—a good night’s rest. “Sleep is a foundation that allows you to train and perform at your best,” says Cheri Mah, M.S., a researcher at the Stanford Sleep Disorders Clinic and Research Laboratory. Even though rest is one of the body’s essential functions just like breathing and eating, we tend to think it’s OK to skimp on it. Unfortunately, that’s not going to help your health or your fitness.

Chronic sleep deprivation can make you cranky, stimulate your appetite, and put you at risk for hypertension, diabetes, and other chronic conditions. Even getting an hour less than the recommended seven to eight per night can shorten life span, according to studies. And especially if you’re an athlete, sleeping impacts your learning, memory, and reaction times, which are key parts of your athletic performance. Luckily, a few tweaks to your bedtime routine can ensure you’re getting the sleep your body needs for optimal performance and better overall health. Follow these 11 tips for a more restorative rest tonight.