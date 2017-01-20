Features

14 Essential and Affordable Pieces of Equipment for Your Home Gym

Keep these cost-saving workout tools on hand to burn, build, and sculpt every body part from the comfort of your living room.

by
1 of 4
Brian Klutch

Power Block U-70 Stage 1 Dumbbells

Variety is key when it comes to your weight rack because not being able to life heavier (or lighter) when you need to can really hinder progress. The dumbbells in this set adjust from five to 40 pounds, which will save you cash and space but not gains. ($329 for a pair, powerblock.com)

WOD Nation Resistance Bands

Perfect your pullup form (with assisted pullups) and a whole lot more with these heavy-duty training bands, which range in resistance from 10 to a whopping 175 pounds. Use them for strength moves and iso holds, as well as speed and agility training, jumping, plyometrics, cardio, flexibility, and rehab. ($11 to $34, wodnationgear.com)

Bosu Sport Balance Trainer

Do your resistance moves on a Bosu and you’ll engage so many more stabilizing muscles along with improving strength, balance, and coordination. Includes pump and exercise manual for easy setup— so you can tone your whole body in no time. ($100, amazon.com)

2 of 4
Brian Klutch

Kettlebell Kings 10-40 Lb Adjustable Kettlebell

Save space and money by getting seven kettlebells in one—going up to 40 pounds. That means you can easily go from lateral kettlebell raises using a lighter setting to Turkish getups at a midweight to swings as heavy as you can go. ($130, kettlebellkings.com)

C9 Champion Ab Wheel

The rolling motion from using an ab wheel helps you strengthen your obliques, upper, and lower abs. The sturdy and textured handle ensures a comfortable and secure grip. ($12, target.com)

Perfect Multi-Gym Elite Pushup/ Pullup Bar

Target the chest, back, arms, and core with this removable, ergonomic bar that allows you to do pullups, pushups, situps, and dips. When you’re done, remove it from the door jamb and stow it away. ($20, perfectonline.com)

Titan 16X16 Adjustable Aerobic Step With Risers

This sturdy step can hold up to 300 pounds and includes five risers to increase the difficulty of your workouts. Try doing box squats, stepups, jumps, crossovers, and other dynamic exercises to sculpt your lower body and build your aerobic endurance. ($49, titan.fitness)

3 of 4
Brian Klutch

Spri Ab Mat

Help reduce the stress on your lower back when doing core exercises with this lightweight ab mat from Spri. The curved shape promotes safe lumbar extension and places the ab muscles in a slight prestretch position, allowing you to get the maximum activation possible in your core. ($35, spri.com)

Empower Fitness 10 Lb Soft Fingertip Grip Medicine Ball

Exercising with a medicine ball will help you improve your core strength and can be used for functional movements. The shifting weight inside this version creates an added component of drag, while the textured surface provides you with a better grip and prevents your hands from slipping during workouts. ($30, target.com)

Spri Parallette Bars

These low parallette bars are an excellent arsenal for workout moves like elevated, pushups, dips, handstands, L-sits, and even hip thrusts. They’re made of high-quality steel that allows you to safely balance your body weight without tipping. ($100, spri.com)

4 of 4
Brian Klutch

Power Block Travel Bench

Space saving is key when it comes to home gyms—and this bench is great for smaller rooms. It can easily fold flat so you can store it out of sight, yet it sets up to a full-size flat bench or a low incline surface when you need it for stepups, box squats, incline presses, and more. ($119, powerblock.com)

Sklz Slidez

Strengthen your core with these low-friction slides that can be used on any surface. They feature an ergonomic tread pattern that gives you a better grip for both hands and feet, so you can focus on doing your movements. ($30, sklz.com)

TRX Go

TRX Go is an ultralight version of the classic TRX, yet it’s just as durable and can be set up in less than 60 seconds. This model is perfect for anyone with an active lifestyle, allowing you to get a full workout whether you’re at home, on the road, or in the park. Comes with a door anchor and two full workouts. ($130, trxtraining.com)

C9 Champion Balance Ball

This stability ball gives you better access to your core muscles, making moves like crunches, Russian twists, and back extensions much more effective. Or use it to target your lower body with moves like one-legged curl-ins and split squats. ($17, target.com)

Topics:
Comments