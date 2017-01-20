14 Essential and Affordable Pieces of Equipment for Your Home Gym

Brian Klutch
Power Block Travel Bench
Space saving is key when it comes to home gyms—and this bench is great for smaller rooms. It can easily fold flat so you can store it out of sight, yet it sets up to a full-size flat bench or a low incline surface when you need it for stepups, box squats, incline presses, and more. ($119, powerblock.com)
Sklz Slidez
Strengthen your core with these low-friction slides that can be used on any surface. They feature an ergonomic tread pattern that gives you a better grip for both hands and feet, so you can focus on doing your movements. ($30, sklz.com)
TRX Go
TRX Go is an ultralight version of the classic TRX, yet it’s just as durable and can be set up in less than 60 seconds. This model is perfect for anyone with an active lifestyle, allowing you to get a full workout whether you’re at home, on the road, or in the park. Comes with a door anchor and two full workouts. ($130, trxtraining.com)
C9 Champion Balance Ball
This stability ball gives you better access to your core muscles, making moves like crunches, Russian twists, and back extensions much more effective. Or use it to target your lower body with moves like one-legged curl-ins and split squats. ($17, target.com)