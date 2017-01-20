14 Essential and Affordable Pieces of Equipment for Your Home Gym

Brian Klutch

Power Block U-70 Stage 1 Dumbbells

Variety is key when it comes to your weight rack because not being able to life heavier (or lighter) when you need to can really hinder progress. The dumbbells in this set adjust from five to 40 pounds, which will save you cash and space but not gains. ($329 for a pair, powerblock.com)

WOD Nation Resistance Bands

Perfect your pullup form (with assisted pullups) and a whole lot more with these heavy-duty training bands, which range in resistance from 10 to a whopping 175 pounds. Use them for strength moves and iso holds, as well as speed and agility training, jumping, plyometrics, cardio, flexibility, and rehab. ($11 to $34, wodnationgear.com)

Bosu Sport Balance Trainer

Do your resistance moves on a Bosu and you’ll engage so many more stabilizing muscles along with improving strength, balance, and coordination. Includes pump and exercise manual for easy setup— so you can tone your whole body in no time. ($100, amazon.com)