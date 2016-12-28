17 Tips for a Better Sex Life in 2017

Whether you’re looking to get more in touch with your fantasies or you’re interested in making your body feel wonderful, Jenny Block, author of O Wow: Discovering Your Ultimate Orgasm and Open: Love, Sex, and Life in an Open Marriage, believes every woman can benefit from adding more self-stimulation to her routine.
“People with the happiest sex lives are those who feel comfortable enough with their own bodies to give themselves pleasure,” says Block. “Yet many women have internalized the idea that masturbating is dirty or selfish.”
If you can’t embrace the act as something you’ve earned or deserve, Block suggests considering masturbation one more form of self-care. “Approach it the same way you would brushing your teeth and you’ll be amazed just how much you can learn about yourself.”
Studies confirm that pleasure is part of a solid health regimen: Psychologist Roy J. Levin has found that women who masturbate tend to experience less intense cramping during their periods while surveys have found that many women find masturbation helps them sleep better, reduce stress, and boost mood.