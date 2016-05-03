4 Superfit Super Moms Who Inspire Us

Courtesy of Tiffany Gaston
Mother of 3; Phoenix, AZ
Leading by Example
My children are all very active—they do gymnastics, softball, soccer, and football. They see my husband and I make healthy eating and exercise a prominent part of our lives, and watching this trickle over into their own preferences is extremely rewarding. During times of inactivity or breaks from sports, they’ve asked me to put them through a rigorous HIIT body-weight workout. They love it!
Never Take No for an Answer
If there’s one thing to fuel my fire, it’s a good challenge. There are no longer any solidly defined lines of what a woman can and cannot be. Because I believe a happy mom is a good mom, I have no guilt when working fitness into my already hectic schedule.
Workout Routine
I typically do a four- or five-day split workout each week. I do fasted cardio three to five times per week and alternate between HIIT and steady state. I do no longer than 20 to 30 minutes per session. Monday is usually anterior leg day, and I mix up sets and reps frequently to maximize my efficiency. Plus, I often use one or two of these training methods: high-rep (sets of 20–30), dropsets (15, 12, 10, 10, 8), German Volume Training (10 sets of 10). Also, I may do lunge jumps or sumo squat jumps between sets. (See Tiffany Lee Gaston's Fast-Track Fat Loss Workout here.)
SAMPLE WORKOUT
- LEG EXTENSION
- NARROW SQUAT (TO HIT QUAD SWEEP)
- SINGLE-LEG ROMANIAN SPLIT SQUAT
- CURTSY LUNGE
- WALKING LUNGE
