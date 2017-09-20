5 Fast Facts About Breast Implants

They don’t last forever. Most women will need to have their implants taken out or replaced every 10 to 15 years. As many as 20% of women who receive implants for augmentation have them removed within eight to 10 years, according to the FDA.
You’ll need additional screenings. The FDA recommends women with silicone implants should have MRI screenings to detect silent ruptures three years after their surgery and every two years after that.
You can still breastfeed. Many women who undergo breast augmentation can successfully nurse—but some cannot, according to the FDA.
Your breast cancer risk won’t change. It’s important to keep up with mammography guidelines and to watch for early signs of cancer. Just be sure to tell your tech that you have implants, since they can make it more difficult for your doctor to see certain parts of the breast tissue, so you may need to have a few extra pictures taken.
