5 Ways to Biohack Your Health and Fitness

What’s even cooler than knowing all that genetic info? Learning how it affects your fitness, of course. Started by training-studio-owner-turned-medical-doctor Dan Reardon, M.D., FitnessGenes also uses a simple saliva test you can take at home. “Genetic testing allows you to make health decisions in an informed way,” says Reardon.

Using peer-reviewed research and academic collaborations, FitnessGenes gives an in-depth picture of your true health. Research shows “there are certain genes that give information about how an individual’s workouts should be structured, including how much volume, rest between sets, rest between workouts, cardio, and HIIT,” he says. Plus, you learn optimal “macronutrient ratios, meal timing, meal frequency, or whether intermittent fasting is a good idea, or if supplements are worth using, given your genetic makeup,” Reardon adds.