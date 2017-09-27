6 Sleep Products for Better Athletic Performance

Courtesy Image
Here’s a smart bed for smart women who want a mattress that seems to know exactly what you need to get superior shut-eye.
Made for optimal recovery, and with a long list of pro athletes as avid users—like three-time Ironman world champion Mirinda Carfrae—the ReST Bed name is short for “responsive surface technology”.
The mattress is covered with a medical-grade sensor cloth that can automatically detect nearly 2,000 pressure points and movement in your body throughout the night.
That means that if excess pressure builds under one part of your body as you sleep—like your shoulders or your hips or knees—the ReST Bed gently adjusts for you to improve circulation, muscle oxygenation, and recovery.
What’s more, this game-changing ReST bed has five zones utilizing its air-tube system, so your head area can be softer than your shoulders, lumbar, hips, or legs, for example, which means you get far more customization compared with other adjustable beds. The Split King has separate control sides for couples.
Bonus: This is no ordinary point-and-click—there’s an app for that, of course. So before you start winding down, you can set up the bed via Wi-Fi on your phone to support particularly sore areas from your hard day’s work and training. And ReST tracks your sleep for the most accurate metrics on your sleep out there. This is a bed that will last a long time and comes with a super-solid 10-year nonprorated warranty. (From $2,800 for twin, restperformance.com)