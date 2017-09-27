6 Sleep Products for Better Athletic Performance

PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/Getty Images

Snooze you lose? We don’t think so. Despite your digital to-do list pinging you to think otherwise, you do need that precious eight to nine hours of sleep per night. Yet, on average, American adults get only 6.9 hours, says naturopathic doctor Rebeccah Shalev, at Holtorf Medical Group.

A 2007 National Sleep Foundation poll of women found that 67% report sleep problems at least a few times per week. This number jumps to 84% for pregnant and postpartum women, and 50% report waking up feeling unrefreshed at least a few nights per week.

That’s a problem, says Shalev, because women who report sleep problems almost every night “are significantly more likely to have missed a day of work in the past month, drive drowsy, use sleep aids, and be classified as obese.”

But what can help you get that full night’s rest (or power nap) when your schedule is packed to the brim? We picked a few items, from athlete-approved sheets and pillows to a high-tech “smart” bed and even sleep clothes, to help you say sayonara to insomnia for good.