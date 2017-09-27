7 'M&F Hers' Health and Fitness Tips to Live By

Moya Mcalister
Eat more fruits and vegetables because, besides more exercise, there really isn’t any better, more studied way to get healthier, avoid disease, and live longer. The latest study on the nutritious nosh is from the University of Southern California, and it focuses on fruits and veggies with a high potassium content, like sweet potatoes, avocados, spinach, beans, and bananas.
"If you eat a typical Western diet," said McDonough, "your sodium intake is high and your potassium intake is low. This significantly increases your chances of developing high blood pressure." When dietary potassium is low, the balancing act uses sodium retention to hold onto the limited potassium, which is like eating a higher sodium diet, she said.
Try to get at least 10 servings (or cups) of fruits and vegetables per day, and besides the ones mentioned above, go for stuff like apricots, coffee, clams, beet greens, kiwi fruit, cabbage, watercress, hot peppers, Swiss chard, squash, tomatoes, cauliflower, spinach, and celery to get the most potassium out of your food.