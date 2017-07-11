Features

8 Gear Essentials Every Fit Woman Needs

Enjoy the summer in style and comfort with these products perfect for a day outdoors.

Woman Running on Boardwalk
Image Source RF/Corey Jenkins

Summer is here, which means it’s time to get out and get active. This brief product guide offers you a great variety of items that you should have on deck for the warmer temperatures. We also included the price and where to go grab these summertime essentials.

1. Kaenon Lina

Kaenon Lina Sunglasses
Courtesy Image

These shades have sleek, polarized, and shatterproof lenses for all your outdoor pursuits.

($229, kaenon.com)

2. Macroblade 84 ABT

Macroblade 84 ABT Rollerblades
Courtesy Image

Glide along the boardwalk with these rollerblades that use new brakes which don’t require a toe lift. Smooth move.

($199, rollerblade.com)

3. Merrell Agility Peak Flex

Merrell Trail Running Sneakers
Courtesy Image

Get your trail running on with these grippy and comfy runners designed to keep you agile and stable.

($130, merrell.com)

4. TB Pearl Izumi Summit Gloves

Cycling Gloves
Courtesy Image

Level-up your cycling gear with the TB Pearl Izumi Summit Gloves that will help you ride like the wind.

($35, pearlizumi.com)

5. Camelbak Helena 20

￼Camelbak Helena 20 Backpack
Courtesy Image

Not only does this backpack hold your things, but it also holds 85oz of hydration. Perfect for a day hike.

($100, camelbak.com)

6. Hex Performance Detergent

5 Gear Essentials Every Fit Woman Needs
Courtesy Image

What’s the best way to avoid funky gym clothes? Work out naked. Well...that’s one solution. But HEX Performance has another: science. It has masterminded an eco-friendly, biodegradable formula that has no dyes, fillers, phosphates, or even perfumes (in the Free + Clear Detergent); yet it’s one of the most powerful detergents our team has ever tested to get sweat, stubborn odors, and stains out of both your gymwear and your streetwear. No more running clothes through the machine, only to still smell lingering odors from yesterday’s lifting session. Plus, it protects fabrics with a bonded barrier to guard against future bacteria. ($10 for 35 fl. oz, hexperformance.com)

7. Keen Footwear Terradora Waterproof Boot

5 Gear Essentials Every Fit Woman Needs
Courtesy Image

To escape your packed schedule, just wrap the Terradora around your feet and go. The ultra-light hiker is breathable, yet if the rain starts to pour, your feet stay dry. Your ankles are fortified with a midrise cushion, and a durable outsole can take you from Wonder Woman to mountain woman. Comes in an array of modern color combos. ($140, keenfootwear.com) 

8. Satsuma Designs Wet + Dry Bag

8 Gear Essentials Every Fit Woman Needs
Courtesy Image

Actually a baby brand, Satsuma Designs created this wet/dry bag that’s perfect for storing wet and/or dry gym clothes. Use the colorful dual-pocket zippered bag to keep sweaty clothes away from the rest of your bag’s contents, or use it as a makeup bag, diaper bag, and even a snack bag (thanks to the food-safe lining)—maybe just not all at once! However you use it, the Wet + Dry is a genius 9.5x6.5" little addition to your everyday tote. ($20, satsumadesigns.com)

