8 Gear Essentials Every Fit Woman Needs

Courtesy Image

What’s the best way to avoid funky gym clothes? Work out naked. Well...that’s one solution. But HEX Performance has another: science. It has masterminded an eco-friendly, biodegradable formula that has no dyes, fillers, phosphates, or even perfumes (in the Free + Clear Detergent); yet it’s one of the most powerful detergents our team has ever tested to get sweat, stubborn odors, and stains out of both your gymwear and your streetwear. No more running clothes through the machine, only to still smell lingering odors from yesterday’s lifting session. Plus, it protects fabrics with a bonded barrier to guard against future bacteria. ($10 for 35 fl. oz, hexperformance.com)