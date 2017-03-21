Be More Positive to Feel Less Stressed

Ever notice that when you’re having a fantastic day, more and more good things keep happening to you?

A recent review published in the journal Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews found that your rose-colored glasses might just be the result of being more open and positive, which tends to make annoying life details get more easily overlooked.

“A positive mood might make people less stressed because it downregulates the impact on the body’s stress response,” explains Naomi Vanlessen, Ph.D., a researcher in the department of experimental psychology at Ghent University. The happier you feel, the less stressed you’ll get—which will only benefit your health in the long run.

