Features

The Best Delivery Services for Your Fit Life

Here are the ones we love.

Rose McNulty thumbnail by
1 of 7

Bianca Jade Mizzfit

MizzFit
Courtesy image

Bianca Jade, founder of mizzfit.com, is the curator of this box from Quarterly. She chooses her favorite products, from the latest protein to accessories like a DynaPro exercise ball and Wraps headphones. She forecasts style, beauty, and healthy living trends to supply subscribers with 10 to 15 items that help you look good while you sweat. ($49 per package delivered every three months, mizzfit.com)

2 of 7

BarBella Box

BarBella
Courtesy image

BarBella Box is designed with CrossFitters in mind. It focuses on functional fitness gear for women—past boxes have featured EXO wraps and sleeves, an Unbroken Designs lifting belt, and Eleiko pulling straps—workout apparel, and snacks from companies like Quest Nutrition and RX Bar. BarBella does the heavy lifting, sifting through a sea of new brands vying for a spot in your daily regimen so you get five to seven of the latest and greatest products delivered to your doorstep every month. (Monthly subscriptions starting at $50, barbellabox.com)

3 of 7

Wantable Women's Fitness Edit

Wantable
Courtesy image

Tired of shopping around to find activewear that actually fits your style and flatters your figure? The Wantable Fitness Edit does the work for you, curating fitness apparel based on your profile (including height, weight, size, measurements, and your preferred workouts). It’ll send out five to seven pieces of apparel that meet your price points every month. You pay for what you love and send back what you don’t, and you can skip a month anytime you want. ($2 styling fee per month, which gets credited to your final purchase, wantable.com/edits/fitness)

4 of 7

Rocksbox

Rocksbo
Courtesy image

Rocksbox makes jewelry shopping easy-peasy. Tell them what you love to wear and get stylist-curated designer jewelry delivered to your door. Try the pieces out at home, then wear them on loan for as long as you’d like. You’ll get styles from designers like Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, Slate, Sophie Harper, and more. Buy the ones you can’t live without, and return the rest when you’re ready to get your next set. ($21 styling fee, which gets credited to whatever you purchase, rocksbox.com)

 

5 of 7

WODBOM

WODBOM
Courtesy image

Curated by a husband-and-wife team of CrossFit athletes, WODBOM’s monthly boxes include gear that all athletes would appreciate—shirts and socks, energy bars, and recovery helpers like mini rollers have appeared in past boxes. They find the newest gear, apparel, and snack brands, and include six to seven items that range from samples to full-size, premium products to get you through any WOD. (Subscriptions starting at $102 for three months [$34/mo], wodbom.com)

6 of 7

SweatStyle

SweatStyle
Courtesy image

Create your profile on SweatStyle, and you won’t have to worry about shopping to find gym apparel that suits your taste perfectly. Supply your sizes and style preferences—from neutral basics to bright patterns and unique cutouts—and whether you love running, lifting, HIIT, barre, boxing, Pilates, CrossFit, cycling, yoga, or dance, it has styles for your go-to workouts. When you get your delivery, keep your favorites and send back whatever doesn’t make the cut. ($20 "Sweat Fee" per month, which gets credited to whatever your purchase, mysweatstyle.com)

7 of 7

Cairn

Cairn
Courtesy image

If you love the great outdoors, you’ll love this subscription box that curates the latest equipment in five categories: apparel, gear (anything from cookware to water bottles or a hammock), food and energy (think snacks, drink mixes, and bars), skin care (like sunscreens or insect repellents), and emergency must-haves (like fire starters or first-aid kits) based on your personal profile. If you review the gear, you earn points that you can use in the Cairn shop for anything from apparel to free boxes. (Receive three to six products starting at $30, or five to 10 premium products quarterly for $199, getcairn.com)

Topics:
Comments