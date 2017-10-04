The Best Delivery Services for Your Fit Life

Courtesy image

If you love the great outdoors, you’ll love this subscription box that curates the latest equipment in five categories: apparel, gear (anything from cookware to water bottles or a hammock), food and energy (think snacks, drink mixes, and bars), skin care (like sunscreens or insect repellents), and emergency must-haves (like fire starters or first-aid kits) based on your personal profile. If you review the gear, you earn points that you can use in the Cairn shop for anything from apparel to free boxes. (Receive three to six products starting at $30, or five to 10 premium products quarterly for $199, getcairn.com)