Danica Patrick Launches Athleisure Line 'Warrior'

The NASCAR driver debuts her first clothing line in partnership with HSN.

Following in the footsteps of Beyonce and Hillary Swank, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has teamed up with HSN to release her very own athleisure line. The line, Warrior by Danica Patrick, launched on January 4th, and includes trendy jackets, joggers, leggings, and more. The collection also reflects Patrick’s own approach to life, which is strong, confident, and effortlessly combines style and comfort. Look through this gallery to check out some of the great items in Patrick's line!

