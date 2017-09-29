Dawn Estelle Archer Makes Astonishing Transformation, Becomes Fitness Instructor

Dawn Estelle Archer may be a fitness instructor and Instagram sensation now, but she didn't always live the healthy lifestyle for which she's become known.

At 31 years old, Archer is the fittest and healthiest she's ever been, thanks to a five-year fitness journey that changed her life. She began teaching her own classes, called SWEAT, in a parking lot in 2013, according to her website. Since then, she's opened her own studio, traveled the U.S., and inspired countless people along the way with her own transformation and body-positive attitude.

Here are just a few reasons the Virginia-based fitness star inspires us:

First of all, she's not afraid to share her starting point with her 213,000-plus followers to show that everyone starts somewhere, and anyone can make the decision to live a more active, healthy lifestyle:



EMBRACE the body you work hard for. Results or no results. If you make a conscious effort to eat better + to exercise...WEAR THAT SHT + own it. #bodypositive -Estelle A post shared by xo dawnestelle (@estellearcher) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

She doesn't keep secrets, either. She lets her followers know exactly how she did it—and you won't find any crazy-complicated recipes or insanely expensive cleanses on her social media feeds:

We love a girl who shares healthy recipe secrets, and lots of her posts feature totally doable, all-natural juice recipes:



Typical Sunday Juice Fest... Juiced a little more than my typical "2 days then re-up" so that my sister could have some morning juices. Pineapples.Mint.Ginger.Tumeric.GrannySmithApples.Lemons.Romaine.Cucumbers.FlatParsley.Spinach.CurlyKale.ItalianKale Made 14 juices (only used 1 pineapple) FACTS about my juicing are in my ebook or on my IG. Ill post one of the new recipes after this post. A post shared by xo dawnestelle (@estellearcher) on Sep 24, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

She also knows just what to say. As if her transformation photos aren't inspiring enough, she always shares motivational words with followers to drive the message home:



I always remind myself where I started. It's about being the best version of myself. I felt free after my class this morning. I felt like every time I yelled, I let go of a piece of pain, a thought of worry + oh... a couple hundred calories. Why do you exercise? A post shared by xo dawnestelle (@estellearcher) on May 13, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

And on top of it all, she totally slays:



My body is healthy; my mind is clear; my soul is tranquil. . . #MyDailyAffirmation . . Mental health is just as important as physical health. suit is from ross $8 A post shared by xo dawnestelle (@estellearcher) on Sep 22, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Follow Archer on Instagram at @estellearcher to keep up with her fitness journey and get some serious #fitspiration.