Dawn Estelle Archer Makes Astonishing Transformation, Becomes Fitness Instructor

Dawn Estelle Archer may be a fitness instructor and Instagram sensation now, but she didn't always live the healthy lifestyle for which she's become known.
At 31 years old, Archer is the fittest and healthiest she's ever been, thanks to a five-year fitness journey that changed her life. She began teaching her own classes, called SWEAT, in a parking lot in 2013, according to her website. Since then, she's opened her own studio, traveled the U.S., and inspired countless people along the way with her own transformation and body-positive attitude.
Here are just a few reasons the Virginia-based fitness star inspires us:
First of all, she's not afraid to share her starting point with her 213,000-plus followers to show that everyone starts somewhere, and anyone can make the decision to live a more active, healthy lifestyle:
She doesn't keep secrets, either. She lets her followers know exactly how she did it—and you won't find any crazy-complicated recipes or insanely expensive cleanses on her social media feeds:
Waking up excited to work out is still a little foreign to me. P R E lifestyle change id wake up ready to eat. typically a meal which I would have planned the night before. I'd lay around + watch tv for a few hours until another meal. My life/days were molded around what I was eating. my C U R R E N T lifestyle choice is to wake up, eat something ive prepped (a fresh juice or #mealprep ) + go exercise + I hardly watch any tv at home anymore. Making the choice to be healthy or to work on your mental peace is not easy but its possible. so possible
We love a girl who shares healthy recipe secrets, and lots of her posts feature totally doable, all-natural juice recipes:
Typical Sunday Juice Fest... Juiced a little more than my typical "2 days then re-up" so that my sister could have some morning juices. Pineapples.Mint.Ginger.Tumeric.GrannySmithApples.Lemons.Romaine.Cucumbers.FlatParsley.Spinach.CurlyKale.ItalianKale Made 14 juices (only used 1 pineapple) FACTS about my juicing are in my ebook or on my IG. Ill post one of the new recipes after this post.
She also knows just what to say. As if her transformation photos aren't inspiring enough, she always shares motivational words with followers to drive the message home:
And on top of it all, she totally slays:
Follow Archer on Instagram at @estellearcher to keep up with her fitness journey and get some serious #fitspiration.