Dwayne Johnson Has Something For The Ladies, Too

Dwayne Johnson has started to show some love to the women who crave him, by releasing an apparel line with Under Armor for women.

"The Rock" has had women’s apparel before, but for the first time a performance collection is available, including exclusive cut-and-sew styles for tanks, leggings, accessories, and more available.

The Supervent Project Rock collection recently made its global retail debut today on UA.com, UA Brand Houses, and select retailers worldwide. Prices range from $34.99-$89.99.