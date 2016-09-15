Features

Fight The Funk With These Detergents

Add these odor-busters to your wash to keep your active-wear fresher than ever.

Hex Performance Detergent

Stop masking dirty workout clothes with fragrances and get them deep cleaned instead. This eco-friendly detergent steers clear of perfumes and dyes, but the Hex team has truly mastered the art of odor removal: Our test left zero lingering funk on tanks, sports bras, and leggings. Hex really gets the sweat, grime, oil, and dirt out of synthetic athletic fabrics. Plus it adds a hydrophobic bacteria- protection layer to clothes without negatively affecting their sweat-wicking action. $10, hexperformance.com.

Tide Pods Plus Febreze Odor Defense

Tide Pods are supereasy to use, with a 4-in-1 formula to brighten, remove and block odors, and more. The pod design keeps you from adding too much detergent so you won’t get that soap buildup in your clothes that’s hard to remove. And the Febreze odor-eliminating technology traps grime and odor, shielding exercise garments from future sweat sessions. Note: If you are scent- sensitive, this may not be the best choice for you. From $18 for 72 count/loads, walmart.com.

DeFUNkit

This nontoxic, nonallergenic detergent and laundry magicmaker will defunk your fitnesswear by stripping the natural buildup of soap scum, body oils, and lingering odors from your synthetic fabrics. The fabric treatment deFUNkit also preps your clothes with a fabric shield that keeps funk from coming back, so you step out of the house fresher and keep your cool longer. One drawback: Since this is a two-step process—you need to add one powder to the prewash cycle and then another powder to the main wash—it’s not the most convenient option. From $20, at  defunkit.com or amazon.com.

 

Nikwax BaseFresh

If it’s next to your skin while you sweat, Nikwax BaseFresh has your back to remove odors and enhance wicking. The water-based biodegradable formula is specially designed for synthetic fabrics—generally the hardest to keep odor-free. But it also works with merino wool base layers, from tanks to long sleeves and sweatshirts. Nikwax BaseFresh pairs with your regular detergent to remove buildup and prevents odors from settling into your garments in the first place. Starting at $9.50 for 10 oz, nikwax.com and amazon.com.

 

