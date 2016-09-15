Fight The Funk With These Detergents

Courtesy image
Stop masking dirty workout clothes with fragrances and get them deep cleaned instead. This eco-friendly detergent steers clear of perfumes and dyes, but the Hex team has truly mastered the art of odor removal: Our test left zero lingering funk on tanks, sports bras, and leggings. Hex really gets the sweat, grime, oil, and dirt out of synthetic athletic fabrics. Plus it adds a hydrophobic bacteria- protection layer to clothes without negatively affecting their sweat-wicking action. $10, hexperformance.com.
