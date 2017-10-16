This Fitness Blogger Doesn't Shave, and She Doesn't Care How You Feel About It

If you've ever hit the beach with stubbly legs and felt embarrassed about it, fitness blogger Morgan Mikenas is here to tell you that having a little bit—or a lot—of body hair is nothing to be ashamed of.
Mikenas has an enviable physique and dedication to fitness, but what she doesn't have is time for people who feel the need to spread negativity—especially when that negativity comes in the form of opinions about other people's beauty choices.
Mikenas went viral over the summer thanks to a YouTube video in which she explained why she stopped removing her body hair. She made it clear that she's not out to convince anyone not to shave, but rather that she wants to spread the message that it's totally OK not to let cultural beauty standards determine the way we live our lives.
"There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty."~Steve Maraboli Not just woman, but everyone! Imagine if everyone just decided that today was the day they loved themselves and embraced every part of them selves. Accepting and loving your body and your "flaws" because you know they are what makes you who you are. If you are focused on being true to yourself in every moment, you are less concerned what others think, which will lead to peace of mind. When you have nothing to hide and you can freely be yourself, there is a profound peace/confidence you will emanate to the world that will inspire others. I also just posted a new YouTube video on why I don't shave my body hair and how it helped me(link in bio)☺ #bodypositive #spreadlove #behappy #namaste #hairywomen #healing #healthylifestyle #selfcare #loveyourself #beyourself #bethechange #divine #inspireothers #inspirationalquotes #positivity #goodvibesonly #lifeisbeautiful #hairy #gratitude #weareone #higherconsciousness #freespirit #empowerment #smile #feelgood
As she explained in the video, Mikenas first stopped shaving not to send a message, but because she simply thought it was a waste of her time. Anyone who's ever shaved their legs can probably agree that it's the lengthiest step in your shower routine (and a part of your routine that shouldn't be rushed, unless you like rogue patches of hair and minuscule, but somehow excruciatingly painful, cuts).
Her philosophy: You should do whatever makes you feel good, not what you feel you should do to fit in. She even admits that, in the past, letting her leg hair grow out made her feel "dirty," "ashamed," and "not feminine," and would shave to feel sexier and feminine. Now, though, she says she loves her body hair, never plans on removing it again, and, frankly, doesn't care what anyone else thinks about it.
My goals: to be happy, healthy, and surrounded by everyone that I love/ everyone that loves me What are some of your goals?:) #gratitude #mindfulness #spreadlove #abs #hardwork #dedication #healthylifestyle #plantbased #vegangains #veganbodybuilding #namaste #bodyhairdontcare #behappy #beyourself #inspireothers #loveandlight #positivity #fitness #feelgood
"Beauty is not something that can even be defined," she explained in a follow-up video. "What works for someone may not work for someone else. Every person is different, every circumstance is different. Whatever works for you is what you should do. Don't just follow the crowd because you want to look this certain way—beauty is completely subjective, and that is my message: Beauty is your own choice, how you define it."
So just remember that as long as you're doing it for you, you're making the right choice when it comes to your beauty choices. Whether you shave or not is up to you, but definitely don't feel bad about it either way.
Check out more of Mikenas' inspiring posts below:
Our time here is limited.. So don't waste your time here focusing on the noise of others opinions around you, don't let it drown out your own inner voice. You will know what's right for you.. and what's not:) Set yourself free by taking risks and never ever forget to have the courage to follow your own heart and intuition.. Take chances, Make mistakes, Grow #gains #dedication #plantbased #veganbodybuilding #physique #spreadlove #bethechange #grow #gratitude #namaste #healthylifestyle #dreambig #beyourself #inspireothers #bodyhairdontcare #bodybuilding #personaltraining #word
You don't realize how far you've come until you look back at where it all started. The picture on the left was 2 years ago before I started getting into bodybuilding.. I was unhappy with many aspects of my life, mentally and physically.. I decided it was time for change... and never looked back. The picture on the right is me currently.. the same bikini, but happier/healthier/hairier me:) I am a completely new person inside and out, and I could not be more proud of myself. Gaining muscle takes time, discipline, dedication, patience, and most of all consistency. Your are not going to see instant results and it's not going to happen overnight.. It is a long process.. BUT if you keep with it you can achieve anything you set your mind to!#fitness #fitnessjourney #namaste #spreadlove #change #abs #dedication #challenge #healthylifestyle #healthy #happy #consistency #bodypositive #goals #positivity #inspiration #bethechange #calisthenics #hairywomen #fitnessmotivation #getfit #loveyourself #transformation #bodybuilding #inspireothers #dreambig #fuzzy #bodyhairdontcare
Having a day of second guessing yourself? Feeling insecure? Letting the little things effect you? No worries, we all have those days, no one is perfect. It's one of those days for me and honestly I think one of the biggest causes is expectation. Expectation. Ruins. Everything. Let go of all expectation. Expectation creates doubt and makes you second guess yourself and usually leads to disappointment. WHO FREAKING CARES if you do something differently and people don't "approve". Follow your own path and if people try to drag you down with negativity, screw it. Their doubt in you, is just doubt in themselves. That's not your burden to carry, it's theirs. The only expectations you need to live up to are your own:) Just remember that there is no "right" way of doing things, and you are enough just as you are#gratitude #namaste #selflove #positivity #goodvibesonly #mindfulness #healthylifestyle #acceptance #not #judgement #bethechange #spreadlove #bodyhairdontcare #bodypositive #fitness #physique #letgo #befree #feelgood
