This Fitness Coach is Standing Up to Instagram

Instagram may have a set of guidelines for users to follow, but sometimes it seems like they're a little bit selective about who needs to adhere to their standards. Trainer and nutritionist Mallory King, 25, posted a photo of her cellulite on Instagram to clap back at a negative comment one user made about her body, and the Sunday Morning View shared it to spread her message.

After the photo got more than 20,000 likes, Instagram took it down, citing a violation of their community guidelines. While King did have her middle finger up in the post, that doesn't seem to be the reason it was taken down. There are countless other photos on the site that show the same gesture but haven't raised any flags.

This isn't the first time Instagram has been questioned about selectively applying its community guidelines, and King isn't letting it slide.

SEE ALSO: Motivational Quotes to Help You Reach Your Goals

"Is it because my cellulite is offensive?" King asks in the above caption. "Is it because I'm not trying to be sexy? Is it because I don't have the body type that is continuously shared on here?"

Her message is that being comfortable in your body is more important than looking a certain way. Having lost 100 lbs herself through exercise and diet changes to live a healthier life, she wants to motivate others to take steps toward a healthier, happier life the way she did. On her website, she shares lifestyle tips and recipes to help followers achieve their goals.

She's gained immense support on social media since the incident, and many are inspired by her ability to kick her haters to the side.

Follow Mallory King for more motivation at @mallorykingfitness.