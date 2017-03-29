Fittest Cities in America: Raleigh

A Southern city on the rise, Raleigh’s been on a growth spurt in the past decade. Close to top-notch universities and anchored by Research Triangle Park (a community of 200-plus companies with more than 50,000 employees), Raleigh, the capital of North Carolina, features winter temps averaging 57°F and a cold season that comes late and departs fairly early.

Locals take advantage of the mostly mild weather by visiting one of the 220 parks (there’s a total of more than 9,500 acres of public green space); the Capital Area Greenway covers more than 100 miles throughout the city; and BikeRaleigh, a city cycling advocacy program, has helped grow the amount of local bike trails.

The growth in the past few years has skewed techie, as younger millennials who seek out healthy, active, and fit lifestyles flock to jobs in the area. Twenty percent of the population is between the ages of 25 and 34, which has helped turn the downtown into a vibrant scene.

SEE ALSO: Fittest Cities In America: San Francisco

Fitness options are booming. There are at least 15 CrossFit boxes in the area, including the popular Raleigh CrossFit and CrossFit Invoke (run by celeb trainer Christmas Abbott). Or check out Capital Strength & Conditioning and CORE Fitness Studio, dedicated to one-on-one or group weight training. Plus, you’ll find plenty of chain gyms and boutique fitness spots, from Blaze Fit Studio to Barre Up!, and yoga and Pilates studios.

Most restaurants religiously source their cuisine from surrounding farms. Vegetarians and vegans can get a great meal at restaurants like longtime staple Irregardless Café, open since 1975, and downtown haunt the Remedy Diner. For home cooks, the State Farmers Market—located to the south of the city—is open all year and features 30,000-square-feet of space.

Fit things to do in: Raleigh