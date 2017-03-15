Features

Five Wireless Earbuds To Power Your Workout

These cordless sports headphones are music fan- and editor-approved for the gym.

by
1 of 6

The 5 Best Fitness Earbuds

Shutterstock

Gone are the days of wires getting in the way of your workouts for the sake of good music. These wireless earbuds are sleek, high-tech and perfect for any workout.  We love that they have features like deep bass, custom equalizers, touch sensitivity, and more.

SEE ALSO: Essential and Affordable Home Gym Equipment

2 of 6

1. Jaybird Freedom Wireless

Courtesy Image

You’ll find powerful sound packed into these lightest-of-the-bunch wireless earbuds. We love how the whole microsized unit lies very close to the ear, rather than being a half-inch or more elevated from the head like some other wireless models—so there’s little hardware to get caught in hair, headbands, beanies, and hoodies. Plus it comes with two very different types of sweatproof buds: foam (which for some offers a perfectly snug  fit), and the more traditional silicone. And the double curved ear fins stay amazingly secure while you’re on the move. Inline mic controls add to that ideal combo. Another awesome feature is the connected app that lets you change the equalizer settings of the bass, treble, and more so you can listen to your music the way you like it. Compatible with iOS and Android.

($180, Best Buy or jaybirdsport.com)

3 of 6

2. Samsung Gear IconX

Courtesy Image

A totally wire-free workout has arrived! Samsung beat Apple to the wire-free-market punch with this surprisingly addictive set of earbuds. A  rm, stay-put ear  n and comfy silicone bud make these a great foray into truly wire-free. Plus the sound right out of the box is fantastic. It also comes with 4GB of storage for songs you’ve added via the app or a USB cable and can track workouts with a heart-rate monitor in the earbud. There are just a couple of drawbacks. First, the battery life on these last just long enough for that hourlong workout before you need to put them back in the charging case. Second, they’re only compatible with Android devices.

Note: The touch-sensitive surface takes a bit of getting used to (so you don’t accidentally hang up on your boss), but pass that hitch and you won’t look back.

($200, samsung.com)

SEE ALSO: Secrets of People Who Never Get Exercise Injuries

4 of 6

3. UA Sport Wireless Heart Rate Engineered by JBL

Courtesy Image

A built-in heart rate monitor is the standout feature on these earbuds and it’s why UA is excited to add these ear-nnovations to its health accessories. An over-ear hook helps secure the earbuds, but even the smallest TwistLock bud isn’t as easy to fit into smaller ear cavities (which women typically have). Luckily, one call to customer service and they’ll send you more earbuds for free. On the bright side, the sound is solid, and heart-rate tracking creates unmatched opportunity for heart-rate coaching, piped right into your ears as you train, so you can stay in your fat-burning zone. Battery life is five hours.

($200, jbl.com/under-armour and Best Buy)

SEE ALSO: 3 Tips to Naturally Boost Energy

5 of 6

4. Jabra Sport Coach

Courtesy Image

When your wireless earbuds can also automatically track your rep count and coach you throughout your workout, you’re entering a new relationship with technology: accountability. These uniquely shaped buds stay put well and come with two types of tips (foam and silicone) so you can truly find the right fit. You won’t get distracted anymore, because the passive noise cancellation helps mute external sounds without completely blocking them out, for safety. You’ll be just immersed enough in the great sound. Fully waterproof design and a three-year warranty against sweat means you can dig deep no matter the weather or how much you perspire.

($119, jabra.com)

6 of 6

5. Powerbeats 3

Courtesy Image

From the first bass beat these high-definition earbuds are right there with you. You see these everywhere for a reason: They’re light and sound fantastic. An over-ear hook and the soft silicone bud fit the unit securely into your ear and keep it there really well in comparison with other wireless earbuds that come loose as you sweat. And thanks to the rich sound and comfort, this is a No. 1 pick for everyday wear. Inline mic controls are great for answering a call midstride. A 12-hour battery life also makes these appealing, so you can go long in a workout and not worry about charging it for days more.

($200, apple.com)

Topics:
Comments