Five Wireless Earbuds To Power Your Workout

Courtesy Image

A totally wire-free workout has arrived! Samsung beat Apple to the wire-free-market punch with this surprisingly addictive set of earbuds. A rm, stay-put ear n and comfy silicone bud make these a great foray into truly wire-free. Plus the sound right out of the box is fantastic. It also comes with 4GB of storage for songs you’ve added via the app or a USB cable and can track workouts with a heart-rate monitor in the earbud. There are just a couple of drawbacks. First, the battery life on these last just long enough for that hourlong workout before you need to put them back in the charging case. Second, they’re only compatible with Android devices.

Note: The touch-sensitive surface takes a bit of getting used to (so you don’t accidentally hang up on your boss), but pass that hitch and you won’t look back.

($200, samsung.com)

