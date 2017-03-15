Five Wireless Earbuds To Power Your Workout

Courtesy Image
A built-in heart rate monitor is the standout feature on these earbuds and it’s why UA is excited to add these ear-nnovations to its health accessories. An over-ear hook helps secure the earbuds, but even the smallest TwistLock bud isn’t as easy to fit into smaller ear cavities (which women typically have). Luckily, one call to customer service and they’ll send you more earbuds for free. On the bright side, the sound is solid, and heart-rate tracking creates unmatched opportunity for heart-rate coaching, piped right into your ears as you train, so you can stay in your fat-burning zone. Battery life is five hours.
($200, jbl.com/under-armour and Best Buy)
SEE ALSO: 3 Tips to Naturally Boost Energy