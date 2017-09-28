Gold's Gym Launches New Training App

Gold’s Gym has created an app called Gold’s AMP, featuring hundreds of workouts from the gym's most trusted trainers on a user-friendly platform, and a wide array of music mixes that cater to all tastes.

When you open the app, you choose the type of workout you’re looking for—whether it's treadmill, elliptical, bike, stair climber, rowing machine, bodyweight, or stretching, there's something for everyone. Then, you choose from a list of workouts ranging from low-, medium-, to high-intensity. Click on a workout that meets your fitness needs, and you’ll be guided through a coach-led interval workout. The workouts range from six minutes to an hour depending on how much time you have to spend at the gym. The app also boasts 40 music genres with new, commercial-free mixes added daily. New workouts are added weekly to keep your workouts fresh, and keep you from repeating the same routines over and over.

Here are a couple of screenshots of the app interface:

“What sets this app apart is more than 50 years of Gold’s Gym fitness expertise brought to life through engaging and motivating workouts with the best coaches in the business. Whether you’re in the gym, outdoors, or on the road, you’ll always have a Gold’s Gym coach motivating you to stay fit, strong, and healthy,”​ says Gold’s Gym Chief Information Officer Adam Zeitsiff.

Gold’s AMP will be available for download on October 10.