The Hottest Gear for Spring

Courtesy Image
Our favorite liquid elixir just got much better. A great source of inflammation-fighting flavonoids, red wine is fine if enjoyed in moderation. But FitVine Wines takes your glass closer to ideal by adding even more antioxidants and removing residual sugars, which helps curb the carbs and calories (down to less than 100 calories per glass, compared with other brands, which can range from 110 to 300 calories). Plus its unique process helps reduce the sulfite allergen. Sip a FitVine Cabernet, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, or Sauvignon Blanc.
(fitvinewine.com)