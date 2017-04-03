Features

The Hottest Gear for Spring

Our favorite new gear, tools, and services to meet your healthy-living goals.

1. Rump Wrapps

Just because you’re proud of your physique doesn’t mean you don’t occasionally wish for a strategically placed cover-up. Rump Wrapps has your backside. This long waist wrap with a pocket for storage of essentials provides modesty when you squat, do back extensions, are pushing a sled, and much more. It comes in tons of great colors that match your outfit, too.

(rumpwrapps.com)

2. FitVine Wine

Our favorite liquid elixir just got much better. A great source of inflammation-fighting flavonoids, red wine is fine if enjoyed in moderation. But FitVine Wines takes your glass closer to ideal by adding even more antioxidants and removing residual sugars, which helps curb the carbs and calories (down to less than 100 calories per glass, compared with other brands, which can range from 110 to 300 calories). Plus its unique process helps reduce the sulfite allergen. Sip a FitVine Cabernet, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, or Sauvignon Blanc.

(fitvinewine.com)

3. Muscle Club Apparel Gallon Koozie

Holy gallon of water! This brilliant little koozie is made for you maidens of the gym, who take your hydration as seriously as you do your workouts. An elastic band allows this neoprene sleeve to fit around any gallon jug. It features a transparent sleeve and mesh pocket to stow your cell, and a key clip makes it an all in one. A motivating message of “Drink Up” sits on the top to remind you why you do this: To your health!* Comes in five colors.

(muscleclubapparel.com)

4. Hexclad

Upgrade to this eye-catching hybrid stainless steel skillet for cleaner meals in minutes. The hexagonal nonstick surface is an interwoven array of stainless steel that’s PFOA-free (perfluorooctanoic acid, a coating used in many nonstick pans until it was recently classified as toxic by the EPA). And this tri-ply layering both improves the durability of the pan and how well it cooks your food. Plus, Hexclad technology ensures you can use less oil and makes cleanup a breeze, even if it’s omelets for breakfast. Comes in 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch versions, plus wok-size.

(hexclad.com)

