How To Get Sexy Gym Hair

Post-workout hair can be sweaty, frizzy, or superflat -- but don't worry! A few travel-size tools and pro tips will set your flyaways straight.

Luscious Locks

We asked IFBB pro Ana Delia De Iturrondo and pro hair and makeup stylist Jocelyn Pierce (jocelynhairandmakeup.com) for their best advice for how your can pull of a locker room va-voom. 

Ana Delia's How-Tos

“I use a restorative Moroccan oil hair mask every week. Every two weeks I do a hot oil treatment with a mix of equal parts coconut and olive oil: I warm oil in the microwave, apply to damp hair, put on a shower cap, and let it sit for 15–20 minutes, then rinse with shampoo and conditioner.” Always in her gym bag or purse: dry shampoo (A) to keep hair looking fresh between washes and to add instant volume. “I look for shampoos and conditioners for deep moisture, colored hair and antifriz (B). I use leave-in conditioner (C) after shampooing to detangle and protect from styling tools." For the beachy look: “I apply a cream leave-in treatment until hair is a bit damp and then tie in a loose braid, let it dry, then undo braid for natural beach waves. Then I’ll apply a few drops of oil treatment.” 

No-Fuss Updo: “Tying my hair up high in a bun while training helps keep it fresh between washes and is easier to style after exercise. Other favorite looks: “With a hair dryer (D) I dry my scalp with my head upside down and tie hair in a loose braid. Or after my hair dries, I tie my hair high up like an I Love Genie style then divide hair in four to six big chunks then curl each section with a 1-inch or bigger curling iron wand. Then I take off the hair tie and voilà!” 

Beauty Blowout In Less Than 10 Minutes

Rough-dry any excess moisture at the root. Apply dry shampoo to the roots of your crown. Then, using a round brush, smooth hairline frizziness and give your roots some volume by directing the hair straight up from your scalp and blow-dry using moderate tension. Once excess moisture is gone and hair has cooled, apply dry shampoo as needed. Finish with a drop of serum or cream on ends. 

Top Knot Or Sock Bun

If you don’t have time to fully dry your locks, rough dry the excess moisture and apply dry shampoo at the roots. Put your hair in a top knot or ponytail and use a bun doughnut to position hair into a bun. Secure with bobby pins. Finish with a spritz of hairspray. 

Brush-Up Essentials

Always travel with a Mason Pearson brush, or one with natural boar bristles for smoothing and shine. Or bring a bGoody QuickStyle brush (E), which has microfibers between regular bristles that

absorb moisture faster. 

5 Best Dry Shampoos

Bumble & Bumble comes in five different tints, Oribe Priming Mist (F) smells great, Schwartzkopf Osis Refresh Dust is long lasting, Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret is great for fine hair, and Not Your Mother's Clean Freak is very affordable. 

3 Favorite Serums Or Creams

Bumble & Bumble Defrizz is great for humidity, less is more with Organix Coconut, and Got2b Glossy is a light silicone-based formula. 

