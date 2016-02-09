How To Get Sexy Gym Hair

“I use a restorative Moroccan oil hair mask every week. Every two weeks I do a hot oil treatment with a mix of equal parts coconut and olive oil: I warm oil in the microwave, apply to damp hair, put on a shower cap, and let it sit for 15–20 minutes, then rinse with shampoo and conditioner.” Always in her gym bag or purse: dry shampoo (A) to keep hair looking fresh between washes and to add instant volume. “I look for shampoos and conditioners for deep moisture, colored hair and antifriz (B). I use leave-in conditioner (C) after shampooing to detangle and protect from styling tools." For the beachy look: “I apply a cream leave-in treatment until hair is a bit damp and then tie in a loose braid, let it dry, then undo braid for natural beach waves. Then I’ll apply a few drops of oil treatment.”

No-Fuss Updo: “Tying my hair up high in a bun while training helps keep it fresh between washes and is easier to style after exercise. Other favorite looks: “With a hair dryer (D) I dry my scalp with my head upside down and tie hair in a loose braid. Or after my hair dries, I tie my hair high up like an I Love Genie style then divide hair in four to six big chunks then curl each section with a 1-inch or bigger curling iron wand. Then I take off the hair tie and voilà!”