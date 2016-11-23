How to Keep Your Skin Soft and Smooth This Winter

“Exfoliating helps slough away dead skin, revealing younger cells that reflect light more evenly, resulting in a glow,” says Bowe. It also helps products penetrate skin better. Try to exfoliate at least three times a week, followed by a serum or cream. “Start with something that has small granules such as sugar or seeds and work up to stronger or chemical exfoliants, like glycolic, alpha- hydroxy acid, or retinol,” Hernandez says.
Sugar is a natural source of glycolic acid, which boosts new cell production, explains Hernandez. Opt for a smaller granule for the face and larger granules for the body, such as Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish. $67, fresh.com
Glycolic acid exfoliates and softens fine lines and wrinkles, says Hernandez. She suggests using one once a week, such as L’Oréal Paris RevitaLift Bright Reveal Brightening Daily Scrub Cleanser. $7, lorealparisusa.com
Sea salt is full of minerals that exfoliate while nourishing at the same time, so it’s great for aged or sun-damaged skin,” adds Hernandez. Ahava Softening Butter Salt Scrub is packed with the stuff. $24, ahava.com