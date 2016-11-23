How to Keep Your Skin Soft and Smooth This Winter

SOFTEN UP: Can’t get your natural glow back? Layering products can help. “Use a serum, then a moisturizer on top of it morning and night,” advises Hernandez. And just like your wardrobe, you should swap out your skin care regimen for the season. Opt for heavier hydrating creams that are multitaskers, such as for boosting collagen, delivering anti-agers, and increasing elasticity.

TRY: StriVectin Advanced Retinol Intensive Night Moisturizer $79, strivectin.com

