Motivation Quotes to Help You Reach Your Goals

Readers share their favorite inspiring quotes with our magazine staff for our back page feature.

Quotes That Can Change Your Outlook

Reaching your fitness goals is a challenge no matter if the target is to lose 10 pounds, shed 100 pounds, get the six pack of your dreams, or just feel healthier. In every journey, you will run into obstacles that threaten to derail your efforts. Overcoming those setbacks makes achieving your dreams feel that much sweeter in the end. If you start to feel discouraged, use these motivational quotes to push you along to the path of success. Every issue of Muscle and Fitness Hers features our MOTIVATION back page, with quotes readers sent in that they love and live by. Tag us on Instagram #MFHersFit with your favorite quote that keeps you motivated.

"If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you." -Annonymous, via @fitnesswithsylvia1  

Are you up for a challenge? Build a better butt by completing our squat challenge.

Overcoming the Impossible Quote

"If you have discipline, drive, and determination...nothing is impossible." -Dana Linn Bailey @daydayknucks

Check out Dana Linn Bailey's total body workout here. 

Performance Quote

"Your performance is not limited by your physical abilities. It is your mind that sets a limit to your full potential." -@rawfigure

Learn about three motivation techniques that will keep you mentally tough enough to finish your workouts strong.

Positive Mentality Quote

"If you believe it is possible your thoughts will become your reality."-@amarieokon

See how visualization helped former UFC Bantamweight champ Miesha Tate win the championhip belt against Holly Holm. 

Push your limits quote

"Nothing great comes from staying in your comfort zone."-@vinofit

Test your limits and sign up for an obstacle course race. Then use our obstacle course training plan to make sure you're prepared to keep up with the competition. 

Self Esteem Quote

"To be a great champion you must believe that you are the best. If you're not, pretend you are." - Muhammad Ali via @annaharrell

Try out UFC fighter Paige Vanzant's workout to channel your inner Muhammad Ali. 

Discipline Quote

"We must all suffer one of two things: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret or disappointment." -Jim Rohn quote via Jelena Sommer (Facebook)

Don't let being short on time be the reason you didn't get to the gym. Squeeze in a workout with these quick but effective routines that can keep you from blowing off the gym.

Success Quote

"Success happens outside your comfort zone." -Unknown via @three_strong 

Step outside your comfort zone and learn how to do a perfect Turkish Getup.

Hard Work Quote

"Some people say,'work smart, not hard'--we have to do both." -SCA sailer Sara Hastreiter @sarasailingusa

Get an inside look at the all female SCA team's training routine.

Champion Quote

"The vision of a champion is someone who is bent over, drenched in sweat, at the point of exhaustion when no one else is watching." -Anson Dorrance via @kirstin_rad

Channel your inner champion by doing two-time fitness Olympia champion Oksana Grishina's intense ab workout.

Plateau Quote

"There are no limits. There are only plateaus, and you must not stay there, you must go beyond them." -Bruce Lee @redlikecherry

Learn 9 new ways to break through your fat loss plateaus.

Perseverance Quote

"Winners are not people who never fail, but those who never quit."-@logansmamaa

Looking for more motivation? Check out these popular fitness hashtags!

