Motivational Quotes to Help You Reach Your Goals

Reaching your fitness goals is a challenge no matter if the target is to lose 10lbs, shed 100lbs, get the six-pack of your dreams, or just feel healthier. In every journey, you will run into obstacles that threaten to derail your efforts. Overcoming those setbacks makes achieving your dreams feel that much sweeter in the end. If you start to feel discouraged, use these motivational quotes to push you along to the path of success. Every issue of Muscle & Fitness Hers features our MOTIVATION back page, with quotes readers sent in that they love and live by. Tag us on Instagram, #MFHersFit, with your favorite quote that keeps you motivated.

"If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you." -Annonymous, via @fitnesswithsylvia1

