The Perfect Sports Bra to Tackle Any Workout

Thin, strappy bras have flooded the market, but research in Sports Medicine shows wider vertical straps (not crossback) provide significantly more support and comfort. Plus, researchers in ergonomics found that treadmill runners feel more support moving in compression bras compared with encapsulation bras but more discomfort when still. The best of both worlds: Shock Absorber.

Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Bra

A perfect mix of encapsulation and compression, the Ultimate Run Bra may help reduce bounce by 78%. Plus its proprietary support system counteracts the tissue-damaging figure-8 that our breasts create while running. ($80, shockabsorberusa.com)