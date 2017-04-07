Reebok Debuts CrossFit Shoe Exclusively for Women

Reebok just released a new CrossFit shoe, and it's both aesthetically pleasing and designed to be comfortable for women's feet.

The CrossFit Grace is the brand's first shoe that is specifically meant for the anatomy of a woman's foot, featuring a narrower shape and toe box. It also features a low cut around the ankle for optimal mobility and a jacquard mesh upper to let your feet breathe.

Female athletes have already tested the shoe, which has a stable outsole that supports any strength or agility moves that your workout entails.

If that's not enough, it comes in a black and white gradient along with a range of colors that will make you want them all. From rose gold to a cool seafoam, there's a pair to match any outfit.

The Reebok CrossFit Grace is available on CrossFit.com and Reebok.com for $99.

