Relieve Pain More Safely With Celecoxib

For pain relief, there’s one more aid you can now count on. A 10-year study of more than 24,000 patients found celecoxib (sold as Celebrex) is just as safe as other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories when taken as a prescription.

The medication had been called into question for possible heart risks. “Overall, celecoxib is not any riskier than naproxen and ibuprofen,” says study author Elaine Husni, M.D., with the Cleveland Clinic. Plus, the medication also caused a lower rate of ulcers and GI bleeding than ibuprofen or naproxen.

