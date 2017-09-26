Saying These 2 Words Could Improve Your Relationship

Saying “thank you” may have benefits for a relationship for up to six months after you express gratitude, according to recent research. And the more specific you are about your thanks, the higher the relationship satisfaction. “People appreciate that their actions are noticed,” says relationship expert Gary Chapman, author of The 5 Love Languages.

“Often, we are quick to say ‘thank you’ but fail to acknowledge the effort made," he says. "Taking just a few moments to elaborate on the act makes the giver feel appreciated and valued.”