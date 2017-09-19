From Skinny to Strong: Demetra Eftimiades' Transformation

Courtesy of Demetra Eftimiades

Her fitness journey started with her athletic interest—instead of a set workout schedule, she would play pickup soccer or basketball, or go running with a friend. “Exercising in a group setting was both motivating and fun for me,” she says.

Eventually, though, she started lifting weights on her own, focusing on accessory work like squats, biceps curls, legs presses, lat pulldowns, pullups, and front raises. “I loved lifting because I would just play my music on my headphones and drown out the world,” she said. After a few months, she started to work with a coach, Roxie Beckles, who helped give her workouts structure and discipline.

“I began lifting heavier than ever before, and that’s when I really began to fall in love with the weight room. I loved being able to increase my numbers, whether that was by reps or in weight. I always tried to do better than my last session.”

In April 2015, her sister took her to a bodybuilding competition. “The first thing I noticed was the gleaming smiles that the girls had on the stage,” she says. “I was very much into fitness and living a healthy lifestyle, and I wanted to show the world how hard work and dedication can really make a difference in one’s life.” She entered her first bikini competition in August 2015 in the Bikini Novice Class A (sixth place) and the Bikini Open Class A (10th place). She plans to do another competition this fall.

To meet her competition goals, the 22-year-old hits the gym five to six times per week, but she looks forward to legs day the most. “I feel like those sessions are the most rigorous on my body—I love to see what my body is capable of!” Favorite moves include squats, sumo deadlifts, and different variations of hip thrusts.

Her cardio includes short HIIT workouts (each no longer than 25 to 30 minutes) and one to two days of longer, lower-intensity endurance workouts like walking that can last up to an hour. Her moderate- to high-intensity sessions are usually done either on a track, treadmill, bike, or stairclimber. She does cardio in the morning and a lifting session at night.

Her workout

Pull day (high volume)

Hammer Strength (4 sets of 6–8 reps) Underhand Pulldown (3 sets of 8–12 reps) Weighted Back Extension (3 sets of 8–12 reps) DB Hammer Curl (3 sets of 12–16 reps) Face-pull (4 sets of 12–15 reps)

Legs day (low volume)