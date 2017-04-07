Features

Spring’s Sexiest Sports Bras

Look hot while staying cool, comfortable, and supported during your workouts with the season’s hottest fitness fashions.

Get Sweaty in Style with These Sports Bras

Shutterstock

There’s nothing better than when you have workout clothes you’re excited to put on so you can conquer your workout. For us, bright sports bras with cool patterns and sexy cutouts or straps that provide maximum support so we can kill it in our workouts make us happy and give new meaning to the term “training bra.” Here, we rounded up some of our favorite sports bras to wear inside and out of the gym this spring.

1. Adidas CMMTTD Chill Bra

Spring sports bra from Adidas
Courtesy Image

This sports bra’s high-tech fabric of Ventilated climachill™ helps keep you cool by lifting heat away from the body and improving breathability. It features a racer back, adjustable straps, a back closure, and padded cups for enhanced shape and fit, with a marble pattern that looks way better on you than kitchen countertops.

$65, Available at Adidas.com.

2. Sweaty Betty Moon Asymmetric Workout Bra

silver sports bra
Courtesy Image

Channel your inner astronaut with this stylish “moon” silver sports bra from Sweaty Betty. It offers light support and pairs well with off-the-shoulder shirts and tanks that show off the bra underneath. Just try to find a pair of leggings it doesn’t pair well with.

$70; Available at SweatyBetty.com.

3. “The T” By Chestee

black and white sports bra
Courtesy Image

Many CrossFitters already know and love “The T" Chestee Sports Bra. This version is CrossFit athlete Tennil Reed's CrossFit Open Edition. Its comfortable design allows you to fully execute any lift, movement, and WOD that coach throws at you. While we’re digging the black and white design, this sports bra packs enough padding to protect your collarbone from barbell impact, while allowing you all the freedom to run, pull, and push your way through the rest of your workout. This medium impact bra is designed for combination barbell work. If you bruise on your shoulders or further out on your clavicle, you may want to consider some of our other (High Impact) options by The Chestee, suggests Nicole Biscuiti, founder of The Chestee.

$64 Available at TheChestee.com.

 

4. Moving Comfort Juno Sports Bra

moving comfort sports bra
Courtesy Image

This is Moving Comfort’s best-selling sports bra because it offers excellent support for high-impact activities like running, jumping rope, and plyometrics exercises. The company made some improvements so it’s even more breathable, and…easier to get on and off. (Woo hoo!) It’s available in five colors/patterns.

$65; Available at BrooksRunning.com.

5. TLF VICE BRA

pink sports bra for spring
Courtesy Image

We love the soft pink medium impact sports bra with mesh overlay detailing in the front and double strap detailing in the back for style and supportive function. Made with high-tech wicking fabric, it’s also available in two more colors.

$58; Available at TLFApparel.com.

6. Nike Pro Indy Sports Bra

nike black double back strap sports bra
Courtesy Image

For the athlete who loves a strappy back style, this spring sports bra from Nike has you covered. The mesh back offers breathable comfort, removable pads allow you to customize the fit, and the soft underbust band will help everything stay in place during your strength workout.

$40; Available at Nike.com.

7. Under Armour Opening Night Strappy

under armour sports bra
Courtesy Image

This Under Armour logo-covered spring sports bra is part of the Inspired By Misty Copeland Collection. Whether you’re practicing your own dance performance in a workout class, running, rowing, or hitting the weights hard, Under Armour’s Signature Moisture Transport System wicks sweat to keep you dry. The crossover back and deep V in the front are flattering and functional for adding support. It’s available in navy and teal as well.

$44.99; Available at UnderArmour.com.

8. Reflex Beatrice Bra

black and yellow sports bra
Courtesy Image

For the athlete who’s doing a moderate workout or wants a colorful sports bra that crosses over into a street style or athleisure look. This sports bra is a high-fashion piece from the Ty Hunter by Reflex collection. Hunter is known in the fashion world for styling Beyoncé, amongst other high-profile clients, before he’s worked on this line to make the rest of us look good. This neon and black piece offers light support, features asymmetric detailing, and can be worn as a crop-top or sports bra.

$60, Available at Six02.com.

9. Puma Swan Feathers Bra

sports bra for exercise
Courtesy Image

Channel your inner ballerina with this swan feathers sports bra from Puma that’s inspired by the New York City Ballet. Available in black/blue or the black/pink, the open back allows for full range of motion and flexibility during dance workouts, barre workouts, or your favorite yoga classes. DryCELL technology wicks away sweat to help keep you dry.

 $39.99; Available at Six02.com.

10. Nike Indy Wipeout Sports Bra

white nike sports bra for spring
Courtesy Image

This adjustable, light-support sports bra is perfect when temps heat up. The Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep you comfortable and a mesh back panel keeps you cool while weightlifting, walking, or sweating it out on the mat. We love the tie-dye-inspired pattern, and it’s available in a few bright colors for spring.

$45; Available at Nike.com.

11. TLF Deviant Bra Jade Heather

tlf sports bra in green
Courtesy Image

This spring sports bra is a high-impact performance bra, with mesh overlay in the front and side, and strap styling. The crossed back straps keep this bra in place during your toughest workout routines. It features High-quality Infi-Dry™ fabric to help keep you cool and dry during your workout, and anti-microbial fabric helps keep you feeling fresh during and after your workout. It’s available in two more colors.

$58; Available at TLFApparel.com.

