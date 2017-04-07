Spring’s Sexiest Sports Bras

Courtesy Image
Many CrossFitters already know and love “The T" Chestee Sports Bra. This version is CrossFit athlete Tennil Reed's CrossFit Open Edition. Its comfortable design allows you to fully execute any lift, movement, and WOD that coach throws at you. While we’re digging the black and white design, this sports bra packs enough padding to protect your collarbone from barbell impact, while allowing you all the freedom to run, pull, and push your way through the rest of your workout. This medium impact bra is designed for combination barbell work. If you bruise on your shoulders or further out on your clavicle, you may want to consider some of our other (High Impact) options by The Chestee, suggests Nicole Biscuiti, founder of The Chestee.
$64 Available at TheChestee.com.
