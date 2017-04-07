Spring’s Sexiest Sports Bras

Shutterstock

There’s nothing better than when you have workout clothes you’re excited to put on so you can conquer your workout. For us, bright sports bras with cool patterns and sexy cutouts or straps that provide maximum support so we can kill it in our workouts make us happy and give new meaning to the term “training bra.” Here, we rounded up some of our favorite sports bras to wear inside and out of the gym this spring.

