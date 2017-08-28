Study: Your Big Butt Could Save Your Life

If you've ever needed a reason to shake that healthy butt (in the words of Sir Mix-a-Lot), here it is.

A recent study published in the journal Cell Metabolism suggests that people of a healthy weight who carry most of their fat on their lower body are at lower risk of strokes, diabetes, and heart attacks. Conversely, a lack of fat in the hips, butt, thighs, and legs corresponds to an increased risk of mortality and/or cardiovascular disease.

The composition of fat in the lower body is different than that stored in the abdomen, as abdominal fat is more likely to release fatty acids into the blood, resulting in higher cholesterol and diabetes.

These findings, however, do not apply to individuals who are overweight, as the fat levels around their hearts and lungs might already be too high.

So, next time you question what your mama gave ya, embrace it instead because it could help save your life.