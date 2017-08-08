The Ta-Ta Towel Is Here to Solve All Your Sweaty Boob Problems

Ever go bra-less in a dress or romper only to find—to your horror—just how much sweat your bra really absorbs?

How frustrating it is to be in a hot-as-hell apartment, tucking your t-shirt under your boobs to absorb errant beads of sweat while you dry your hair or drink your morning coffee?

You anticipate boob sweat during workouts—hell, you even welcome it. But for everyday life, it's a colossal pain.

Which is why Erin Robertson created Ta-Ta Towel. And, yes, it's exactly what you'd expect.



After trying the semi-effective t-shirt-tuck-under method, dusting on baby powder, and shoving wash cloths under her breasts in an effort to get her sweating under control before a first date, Robertson describes on the website, she had a revelation.

“I wanted my ‘girls’ to be free!” she describes on the site, so she whipped out a sewing machine, fired up YouTube, destroyed some towels, and voilà! Boob hammock halter top.

Robertson handed the prototype out to friends who relished in the towel’s ability to keep their girls’ dry, eliminate irritation, and even alleviate breast-milking woes, like random leaks and sensitive nipples.

The Ta-Ta Towel has since developed into a more finessed model–with a baby-soft rayon interior liner and a terry cloth exterior.

The patented product has an adjustable cord at the top of the neck. As you can see in the product image, it resembles a long, exaggerated neck pillow. Only the material wraps around each of your breasts, like a sling; it’s entirely backless.

The Ta-Ta Towel retails for $45, and is only available to women with larger breasts (small: C-DD; medium: DDD-E; large: F-H), as women with smaller boobs don’t have the same overlapping skin-to-skin contact problem, which causes underboob sweat.

And we'll be honest. At first glance, we thought: What the hell is this?

But after hearing Robertson’s testimony and seeing the positive reactions and benefits real women are noticing, we're pretty into it.

After all, the allure of walking around basically topless while a super-soft towel cradles your boobs is pretty irresistible.

Robertson suggests wearing the Ta-Ta Towel at the spa, in the locker room (please don’t walk around your gym in this), and around the house. The image above even depicts a woman gardening in her Ta-Ta-Towel. Little daring, if you ask us, but, hey, do whatever you want in the confines of your home.

Want to release the girls? It'll take about four to six weeks to get your very own Ta-Ta Towel, as Robertson's ingenius invention has been a walloping success.