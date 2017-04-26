Westin Hotels & Resorts Partners With Peloton Bike to Offer In-Room Workouts

For the athlete who never misses a workout when she travels, consider staying at Westin Hotels & Resorts now that it's partnered up with Peloton bikes for a tough cycling workout you can conquer in your hotel room. Book the WestinWORKOUT® guest room for an additional fee and have the option of getting a Peloton commerical-grade bike, giving you access to a trainer-led workout that’s taking place live in an NYC studio or stream an on-demand cycling class. Watch this Peloton Calorie-Blasting Cycling Workout. This Peloton bike is designed for gym environments and is the second product the company rolled out after launching its “studio cycling at home experience” in 2012.

Prior to this partnership, Westin was known in the fitness travel industry for its RunWestin guest program where it was teamed up with New Balance to lend gear to guests who wanted to work out in their hotels, and you could go for a concierge-led 3- and 5-mile run in select cities. Don't forget to check out these Hottest Hotel Gyms in the U.S.

As of today, the following properties offering WestinWORKOUT® Peloton guest rooms:

The Westin Chicago River North

The Westin Houston, Memorial City

The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center

The Westin Lombard Yorktown Center

The Westin Los Angeles Airport

The Westin Richmond

The Westin Tampa Bay

The Westin Waltham Boston

Over the next month, more hotels will offer the bike in their guest rooms.

If you’re staying in any of these locations, you can take the Peloton bike for a spin in the following WestinWORKOUT® fitness studios for free:

The Westin Austin at The Domain

The Westin Austin Downtown

The Westin Bellevue

The Westin Boston Waterfront

The Westin Buffalo

The Westin Chicago North Shore

The Westin Chicago River North

The Westin Copley Place

The Westin Dallas Fort Worth Airport

The Westin Denver Downtown

The Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport

The Westin Houston, Memorial City

The Westin Jersey City Newport

The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

The Westin Lombard Yorktown Center

The Westin Los Angeles Airport

The Westin Michigan Avenue

The Westin at Times Square

The Westin New York Grand Central

The Westin Philadelphia

The Westin Richmond

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa at Beaver Creek Mountain

The Westin San Diego

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

The Westin San Francisco Airport

The Westin Seattle

The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square

The Westin Stonebriar Hotel & Golf Club

The Westin Tampa Bay

While travel can be an excuse for some to skip their workouts, Muscle & Fitness has plenty of no-excuses, do-anywhere workouts. Get more workout ideas for every part of your body here.