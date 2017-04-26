Westin Hotels & Resorts Partners With Peloton Bike to Offer In-Room Workouts

For the athlete who never misses a workout when she travels, consider staying at Westin Hotels & Resorts now that it's partnered up with Peloton bikes for a tough cycling workout you can conquer in your hotel room. Book the WestinWORKOUT® guest room for an additional fee and have the option of getting a Peloton commerical-grade bike, giving you access to a trainer-led workout that’s taking place live in an NYC studio or stream an on-demand cycling class. Watch this Peloton Calorie-Blasting Cycling Workout. This Peloton bike is designed for gym environments and is the second product the company rolled out after launching its “studio cycling at home experience” in 2012.
Prior to this partnership, Westin was known in the fitness travel industry for its RunWestin guest program where it was teamed up with New Balance to lend gear to guests who wanted to work out in their hotels, and you could go for a concierge-led 3- and 5-mile run in select cities. Don't forget to check out these Hottest Hotel Gyms in the U.S.
As of today, the following properties offering WestinWORKOUT® Peloton guest rooms:
- The Westin Chicago River North
- The Westin Houston, Memorial City
- The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center
- The Westin Lombard Yorktown Center
- The Westin Los Angeles Airport
- The Westin Richmond
- The Westin Tampa Bay
- The Westin Waltham Boston
Over the next month, more hotels will offer the bike in their guest rooms.
If you’re staying in any of these locations, you can take the Peloton bike for a spin in the following WestinWORKOUT® fitness studios for free:
- The Westin Austin at The Domain
- The Westin Austin Downtown
- The Westin Bellevue
- The Westin Boston Waterfront
- The Westin Buffalo
- The Westin Chicago North Shore
- The Westin Chicago River North
- The Westin Copley Place
- The Westin Dallas Fort Worth Airport
- The Westin Denver Downtown
- The Westin Detroit Metropolitan Airport
- The Westin Houston, Memorial City
- The Westin Jersey City Newport
- The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center
- The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa
- The Westin Lombard Yorktown Center
- The Westin Los Angeles Airport
- The Westin Michigan Avenue
- The Westin at Times Square
- The Westin New York Grand Central
- The Westin Philadelphia
- The Westin Richmond
- The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa at Beaver Creek Mountain
- The Westin San Diego
- The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter
- The Westin San Francisco Airport
- The Westin Seattle
- The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square
- The Westin Stonebriar Hotel & Golf Club
- The Westin Tampa Bay
While travel can be an excuse for some to skip their workouts, Muscle & Fitness has plenty of no-excuses, do-anywhere workouts. Get more workout ideas for every part of your body here.