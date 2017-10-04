What We're Wearing to the Gym This Month: October 2017

Courtesy Reebok

Let's be real: One of the best parts of hitting the gym—aside from toning up your glutes and sharpening that six-pack—is getting dressed for it.

And while we all have a beloved (albeit beat-up) hoodie or pair of sneakers, it's probably about time you updated your athletic wardrobe, because if you're going to dedicate hours of your week to staying fit and healthy, you might as well dress the part.

This apparel and gear is all editor-approved—not to mention perfect for fall—and it's what you should be wearing to the gym this October.