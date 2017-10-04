Features

What We're Wearing to the Gym This Month: October 2017

We go to the gym a lot, which means we spend a lot of time in gym gear. Here's what we recommend for this month.

Let's be real: One of the best parts of hitting the gym—aside from toning up your glutes and sharpening that six-pack—is getting dressed for it.

And while we all have a beloved (albeit beat-up) hoodie or pair of sneakers, it's probably about time you updated your athletic wardrobe, because if you're going to dedicate hours of your week to staying fit and healthy, you might as well dress the part.

This apparel and gear is all editor-approved—not to mention perfect for fall—and it's what you should be wearing to the gym this October.

1. Vizlocity Running Jacket by Reebok

Pound the pavement in style with this sleek, lightweight jacket from Reebok. A silver reflective panel adds a stylish touch while keeping you visible if you like to run at night. Meanwhile, the water-repellent material will keep you dry should the weather take a turn for the worse.

And while this jacket is perfectly functional for an actual workout, I also like to style it with a pair of neutral leggings and black sneakers for an under-the-radar, yet totally on-trend athleisure look. — Erin Alexander, Editorial Assistant

($160, reebok.com)

2. Reversible Embrace Print-to-Solid Leggings by C9 Champion

These leggings cost less than $40, but you’d think they’d burn a much deeper hole in your pocket. They’re reversible, so whether you’re in the mood to wear a fun print or bold solids, these are a perfect go-to.

But the best part of these lightweight, just-compressed-enough leggings? The deep pocket where you can stow all of your stuff. I thought it was too good to be true, but upon putting an iPhone’s life on the line to test the sizable pocket, I found that my stuff stayed in place (and, more important, out of my way) through every move I could imagine. —Rose McNulty, Editorial Assistant

($34.99, target.com)

3. Free TR7 Training Shoe by Nike

I'm obsessed with the beautiful plum shade of these training sneakers from Nike—not to mention their lightweight feel, flexible foam sole, and supportive Flywire cables that'll make you feel like you're foot is securely in the shoe.

And if pastels aren't your thing, don't worry—these stylish kicks come in a variety of other colors, including black, grey, and white. —Erin Alexander, Editorial Assistant

($100, nike.com

4. Sports Bra by AlignMed

Finally, comfort meets function in the AlignMed Sports Bra, which simultaneously supports and aligns you while you hit the gym hard.

Its wide straps, seamless fabric, and front zipper make this one of the most comfortable sports bras I've ever tried. And don’t fret about the everyday wear-and-tear that eventually destroys all your other bras—the fabric here is sturdy, antimicrobial, and manages moisture better than most. Its design also uses resistance to gingerly provide your chest, neck, scapula, and spine with the support it’s been craving.

This is the type of sports bra you could comfortably wear all day or through the toughest of workouts. — Jackie Friedman, Digital Photo Editor

($95, alignmed.com)

5. Go Lightly Duffel by Lululemon

Every woman needs a good size bag to hold their crap—and this lightweight yet durable duffel from Lululemon is easily the most stylish place to store it all.

Made from tough, durable fabric, this duffel comes with separate phone and laptop storage, heat-resistant pockets, and an expandable section for your sweaty gear post-workout. It's perfect for the gym, and can easily double as your work or weekend bag. — Erin Alexander, Editorial Assistant

($148, lululemon.com)

6. Gear Fit2 Pro by Samsung

Every fitness tracker has its pros and cons, but the new Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is currently on my wrist for more than a few reasons. This sleek watch is water-resistant up to fifty meters (yes, that means you can wear it in the shower), works as a standalone music player (you can download and store playlists from Spotify), packs a built-in GPS, and offers Bluetooth notifications straight from your smartphone.

Bonus: It's now compatible with both iOS and Android devices, so iPhone users can get the best of both worlds. — Erin Alexander, Editorial Assistant

($199.99, samsung.com)

