What We're Wearing to the Gym This Month: October 2017

Courtesy Image
Finally, comfort meets function in the AlignMed Sports Bra, which simultaneously supports and aligns you while you hit the gym hard.
Its wide straps, seamless fabric, and front zipper make this one of the most comfortable sports bras I've ever tried. And don’t fret about the everyday wear-and-tear that eventually destroys all your other bras—the fabric here is sturdy, antimicrobial, and manages moisture better than most. Its design also uses resistance to gingerly provide your chest, neck, scapula, and spine with the support it’s been craving.
This is the type of sports bra you could comfortably wear all day or through the toughest of workouts. — Jackie Friedman, Digital Photo Editor
($95, alignmed.com)