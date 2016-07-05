Features

What's Your Obstacle Course Race Type?

Take a look at the various obstacle course races to see which fits you best.

Looking to take on an obstacle course race of your own? While most OCRs present a combination of running and obstacles, the degree of difficulty (and level of craziness) can vary greatly. Take a look at some of the bigger race series, and what you can expect after the starting line.

Supersize it

Spartan Races come in three sizes: They range from the Sprint (3 miles/20-plus obstacles) to the Super (8 miles/25-plus obstacles) to the Beast (12 miles/30-plus obstacles). For any obstacle that you fail to complete, you have a burpee penalty. (spartan.com)

Don’t expect to leave clean

The 10- to 12-mile Tough Mudder is all about getting down and dirty. The “cage crawl" obstacle, for example, tests both physical and mental strength: Competitors lie on their backs and pull themselves through a long water trench—while under 60 feet of steel fencing. Teamwork is a must to get through the obstacles and across the finish line. (toughmudder.com)

