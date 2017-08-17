Why Exercising With Your Phone is Ruining Your Workouts

Want to get a better workout and reduce your risk of injury? Put away your phone: Research shows being on a device while exercising can lower intensity and significantly affect your balance, making it more likely you will get injured. Scientists found texting during a workout affected balance by 45%, and talking by 19%, compared with not using the phone. (Listening to music didn’t seem to have negative effects.) Can’t stay away from your phone? Turn off notifications, concentrate on form, and save the text until you’re done.

For those of us who fall in the millennial bracket, we know putting away the phone cold turkey seems a bit daunting—but this will help you get your best workout, just like a good warm-up routine will.