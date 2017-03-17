Why Less Sleep Might Make You Hungrier

As if you needed one more reason to get your sleep under control before we “spring ahead” this season, science is looking pretty solid that shortened and/or poor sleep is likely to impact how you eat the next day. An analysis published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition concluded that sleep restriction can lead to eating more calories the next day.

“On average, sleep-deprived people consumed an average of 365 calories extra per day,” says study author Gerda Pot, Ph.D., assistant professor at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. Plus, a new paper from the University of Tsukuba, Japan, found that not getting enough REM sleep may activate an area of the brain that makes you want to eat sweets. Bottom line: Hit the sack a little earlier to keep your diet on track.

