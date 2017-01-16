Woman Transforms Her Physique From Average to Outstanding

Matt Marsh Photography

When did you first become interested in fitness?

I have always been interested in fitness. I played for the sports teams at school and then when I went to University I was always aware of trying to keep active by running/swimming or going to exercises classes, etc. It was only when I left University and got a job that a became less active and decided to join the gym. I had no idea what I was doing and just spent hours on the cardio equipment or in classes.

What was your motivation to start a fitness routine that involves more weight training?

It was my husband that motivated me to start weight training. When we met we would go to the gym together and he would go to the weights area or “the men's” area as I used to refer to it and I would go and jump on a treadmill. He kept working on me to try a session training with him and eventually he persuaded me.