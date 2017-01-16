Woman Transforms Her Physique From Average to Outstanding

SNH Foto
What made you decide to become a coach?
I am now 31 years old. I spent a long time studying law and training to become a solicitor. This is something that I really enjoyed doing, but as my love for fitness grew, I knew that I could use my passion and drive to help people become fitter and healthier. My drive is to change the stereotype of lifting weights. Weights are not just for men, these create a lovely toned figure which you cannot achieve by doing cardio alone. You need to build muscle, and the only way to do this is by lifting weights. After my first competition in July 2016 I was fortunate to be given the opportunity to work alongside my own coach Joe Parish when he expanded his business and I am now a part of Team JPhysique which is an online Body Composition Consultancy which specializes in body transformation.
What are your future plans as far as fitness and competition?
In my first year of competing, I became the UKDFBA UK and INBF international figure champion 2016, and was invited to represent the UK in the WNBF World Championship where I placed third. My aim is to retain my UK and international title next year, and hopefully qualify again for a shot at the world title.