10 Muscle-Building Recipes That Will Impress Your Instagram Followers

We all love delicious food—but it’s even better when brunch is so damn tasty-looking that all your followers want a plate, too. Win the Internet with these absolutely gorgeous (and healthy) dishes sure to light up any #foodporn feed.

Strawberry Chicken Spinach Salad
Snapping pics of our food has become second nature. And while there’s nothing wrong with focusing on nutrition quality first and looks later, sometimes I just want to whip up some #healthyfoodporn that looks mighty fine when I post it on Instagram.

These 10 high-protein recipes are not only delicious, they’re also perfect to snap and post on your Insta feed. (And once you make the recipe and shoot it, feel free to tag the recipe developer.)

Toby Amidor is the owner of Toby Amidor Nutrition. She is the author of The Greek Yogurt Kitchen and The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook (August 2017).

Coconut lime flounder in parchment paper

Coconut Lime Flounder
Here’s a sneak peek inside The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook, which is being released on August 22. The clean white color of this flounder, combined with the green of the limes and the basil, makes it a perfect, crisp-looking meal that’ll get tons of Insta likes.

Check out the recipe for coconut lime flounder in parchment paper here.

Smoked salmon avocado toast

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
This gorgeous recipe comes from Rocco Dispirito’s latest cookbook, which for publication this fall. Avocado toast doesn’t take much work to prep, and the results are always Insta-worthy. Also: There’s plenty of protein in that salmon, and healthy fats in the avocado.

Check out the recipe for smoked salmon avocado toast here.

Honey-glazed poppy seed salmon salad

Honey Glazed Salmon Poppy Seed Salad
This muscle-building salad has gorgeous colors from the pink-hued salmon, cherries, spinach, and pine nuts, which make for a gorgeous snapshot. 

Check out the recipe for the honey-glazed poppy seed salmon salad here.

Italian breakfast panini

Italian Breakfast Panini
“This is my go-to breakfast when I want something full of fueling protein that’s also colorful and pretty to post on Instagram,” says Amy Gorin, M.S., R.D., a nutrition partner with Flatout. “I like to use a Flatout Light Original flatbread, which is low-calorie and low-carb while offering 9g of protein. I make beautiful grill marks on it, which you can accomplish with either a Panini press or a cast-iron grill pan. The addition of eggs, tomato, and fresh basil adds beautiful, bright color. Then I slice the sandwich in half and place it on a white plate. I like to add some extra basil for garnish. All of this takes just a few minutes, but I always get lots of Instagram likes when I post this recipe!”

Check out the recipe for the Italian breakfast panini here.

Strawberry spinach chicken power salad

Strawberry Chicken Spinach Salad
This delicious salad is packed with protein, fresh produce, and nuts, and then topped with a mouthwatering poppy seed dressing. It’s also a perfect way to use leftover chicken and make it into a visual masterpiece.

Check out the recipe for the strawberry spinach chicken power salad here.

Grilled herb-crusted lamb kebabs

Lamb Kebabs
You won’t be able to wait until these bad boys get plated to snap a photo. The natural light will help create a mouthwatering photo while they’re sizzling on the outdoor grill.

Check out the recipe for grilled herb-crusted lamb kebabs here.

Egg cup lentil bowls

Egg Cup Lentil Bowl
This creative recipe will have your Insta followers asking if you went pro. Lucky for you, cooking the egg in the red pepper cup couldn’t be easier.

Check out the recipe for egg cup lentil bowls here.

Berry chia smoothie bowl

Berry Chia Smoothie Bowl
Smoothie bowls are a quick way to take in nice balance of macros, especially post-workout. The sugar in this gorgeous bowl is all from natural sources: fruit and kefir. You can get creative decorating your bowl with the brightly hued fruit and have a blast snapping shots from all angles.

Check out the recipe for the berry chia smoothie bowl here.

Mexican chicken and black bean tacos

Mexican Chicken Black Bean Tacos
Slow cooker chicken tastes unbelievably delicious, especially in tacos filled with spinach, beans, salsa, and cheese. Tease your Insta followers by taking a pic that’ll make ’em drool.

Check out the recipe for Mexican chicken and black bean tacos here.

Buffalo blue twice-baked potatoes

Buffalo Blue Twice Baked Potatoes
These bison, blue cheese, and veggie-stuffed twice-baked potatoes bring bold flavors and healthy eating together in an all-in-one meal. It’s a perfect recipe for virgin bison-eaters—you can probably pick up the meat at your local specialty store, butcher, or farmers’ market.

Check out the recipe for buffalo blue twice-baked potatoes here. 

