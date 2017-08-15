10 Muscle-Building Recipes That Will Impress Your Instagram Followers

Courtesy Image

Snapping pics of our food has become second nature. And while there’s nothing wrong with focusing on nutrition quality first and looks later, sometimes I just want to whip up some #healthyfoodporn that looks mighty fine when I post it on Instagram.

These 10 high-protein recipes are not only delicious, they’re also perfect to snap and post on your Insta feed. (And once you make the recipe and shoot it, feel free to tag the recipe developer.)

Toby Amidor is the owner of Toby Amidor Nutrition. She is the author of The Greek Yogurt Kitchen and The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook (August 2017).