10 Protein-Rich Slow Cooker Recipes

What You'll Need
Serves 7
- 3/4 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1 15-oz can 50% less sodium white beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 15-oz can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 4-oz can diced green chills
- 1 15-oz can diced tomatoes
- 1 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup frozen or fresh corn
- 1 1/2 pounds shredded precooked chicken breast
- 2 tbsp fresh squeezed lime
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1 tbsp fresh oregano, chopped
- 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tbsp dried cilantro
- 2 tsp Mrs. Dash Fiesta Lime Seasoning Blend
Directions
- Place 1/2 cup broth and white beans in a blender and puree.
- Add yogurt and blend again.
- Pour liquid into slow cooker.
- Add remaining ingredients and stir well.
- Cover and cook on high for 2 hours or on low for 4-5 hours.
Note: Be sure to rinse and drain black beans and chicken well before adding to slow cooker.
Totals (per serving): 275 calories, 2g fat, 1g sat fat, 36g carbs, 11g fiber, 32g protein