12 Food Substitutions for a Healthier Diet

If you’re serious about your training, there’s a good chance that the bulk of your diet revolves around a few key staples. Sure, you might mix it up here and there, but for the most part, you stick to the chicken and the egg.

And while protein-rich choices like chicken, eggs, fish, and whey do deliver, they aren’t the only foods that can help sculpt a phenomenal physique. Our bodies thrive on variety. “Eating a wide variety of food helps alleviate that feeling of boredom you get from serving up the same dishes day after day,” notes Dawn Jackson Blatner, R.D.N., C.S.S.D., and author of The Superfood Swap. Even more important, changing it up also ensures you’re getting all the key nutrients your body needs to function at its best.

That doesn’t mean you have to go cold turkey on your grilled chicken breast and broccoli. “It’s not about daily variety; it’s about a weekly one,” says Blatner. Start by dividing your weekly grocery list into sections: fruits, vegetables, proteins, grains, dairy, and fats. Then pick one new food per week or one new food per category per week. Here are suggested swaps for each category that will help expand your menu without sacrificing your need to eat clean.

