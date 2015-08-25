12 Healthy Ways to Wake Up Chicken

Sam Kaplan

Chicken breast is the ultimate nutrition and training staple for a good reason: It’s low in fat, high in protein, and its flavor is utterly adaptable.

The fact that it’s quick and easy to cook only adds to the ingredient’s near-universal appeal. Unfortunately, the very qualities that make chicken breast such a diet MVP can also mean it gets a little boring after a while. And, let’s face it: Without any help from the spice cabinet, plain chicken breast can be pretty bland.

Fortunately, you can break the monotony with a little creativity in the kitchen. Try these 12 easy and flavor-packed ideas to add major zest to your chicken breasts without piling on excess carbs or calories.