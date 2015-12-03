3 Best Nuts For Fat Loss

A recent study published by the Journal of Nutrition indicated that one serving of walnuts contains 39 calories less than what is listed in the USDA Nutrient Database, which is 185 calories. Dr. David J. Baer, PhD, Supervisory Research Physiologist at the Agricultural Research Service, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) led the study, saying, “Given the potential health benefits of consuming walnuts, including the reduced risk for cardiovascular disease, it is worthwhile to understand the calories content of walnuts in the human diet and potentially reduce the barriers to their consumption.”

The study involved 18 healthy adults who followed a controlled American diet without walnuts for three weeks and then a controlled diet with a 1.5 serving of walnuts for another three weeks. Calorie levels were measured using bomb calorimetry, which is a method to calculate the energy of a reaction or what is better known as the digestibility of food. The conclusion: don’t worry about calories.

