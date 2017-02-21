4 Simple Weeknight Paleo Recipes

Ask any person of Cajun or Creole heritage how they define gumbo, and you’re likely to get a whole host of responses, coupled with some great family stories. This recipe, loosely based on our family’s gumbo, creates a thick and robust stew. (Oh, and before we ruffle too many Cajuns’ feathers: Charles’s mom hails from Alabama, where it’s quite common to add tomatoes to gumbo. Some folks swear this is sacrilege. If you prefer to omit the tomatoes, go ahead and do so.) While many iterations of gumbo involve shellfish (and in our family we have a hard time saying no to gumbo that includes freshly cleaned and picked Mobile Bay crabs), we wanted to come up with something for those times when you don’t have the extra hours to pick crab.

SERVES: 6-8

PREP TIME: 5 minutes

TOTAL TIME: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds bulk pork sausage

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 medium sweet onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons store-bought Cajun Spice Mix

¼ cup coconut flour

3 cups diced, canned tomatoes

4 cups chicken stock, store-bought or homemade (page 209)

3 cups chopped okra

2 cups riced cauliflower

1 bunch green onions, sliced

DIRECTIONS

In a large Dutch oven, cook the sausage over medium-high heat. Use a wooden spoon to break up the sausage into small bits as it cooks. Transfer to a large bowl when cooked through, about 5 minutes. Return the Dutch oven to the heat and add the coconut oil. Add the onion and cook for a few minutes, until translucent. Add the garlic and Cajun seasoning, stirring frequently for about a minute. Add the coconut flour and stir to coat all the onions. As the mixture begins to brown, add the tomatoes and cook for another 2 minutes. Pour in the chicken stock along with the okra and cauliflower. Cover and bring to a quick boil. Once boiling, return the sausage to the pan, reduce the heat to a simmer, cover, and cook for 10 minutes. Serve with a healthy garnish of green onion.

VARIATIONS: There are quite a few common substitutions you can use for this recipe. Any type of bulk sausage (chorizo, country, Italian) can be used and we encourage you to play around with what tastes best to you. We love using seafood stock for this recipe and occasionally swap the cauliflower with shredded cabbage.

SEE ALSO: 6 Low-Carb Comfort Food Recipes