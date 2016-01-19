Nutrition

5 Easy Protein Bowl Recipes

Combine your favorite ingredients from fundamental food groups to create quick, healthy one-dish meals.

by
Swap List

Moya McAllister

Meals in a bowl are the perfect solution for using up leftovers or for whipping up simple, comforting breakfasts, lunches, or dinners from scratch. The best bowls balance a combination of whole grains, lean protein, healthy fats, and fresh vegetables or fruit. We’ve put together five of our favorites—but don’t feel confined by our suggestions! You can mix-and-match the ingredients to create an endless variety of flavorful fare. 

The beauty of these bowl recipes is that you can substitute in any of the major nutrient sources depending on your individual taste and needs. Think of these as building blocks, with whole grains, proteins, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables acting as your key sources. Then add in the spices or flavorings you like best, whether sweet or savory, tangy or tart. 

FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

Asparagus, bananas, blueberries, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, mushrooms, raspberries, spinach, squash, or strawberries. 

WHOLE GRAINS

Brown rice, buckwheat, bulgur, farro, freekeh, Kamut, oats, quinoa, wild rice, whole-wheat couscous, or pasta. 

PROTEIN

Beans, beef (lean), chicken breast, cottage cheese (fat-free and low-fat), eggs, Greek yogurt (fat-free), pork tenderloin, salmon, shrimp, soybeans/tempeh/tofu, steak, or tuna. 

Healthy Fats 

Almonds, avocado, coconut, hemp hearts, olive oil, sesame seeds, or walnuts. (What's in a fat?)

 

Steak and Spaghetti Squash with Garlic Mushroom Sauce

Moya McAllister

MAKES: 2 SERVINGS 

INGREDIENTS 

  • 1 cup cooked quinoa 
  • 8 oz cooked sirloin tips, sliced thin 
  • 2 cups cooked spaghetti squash, divided
  •  2 tsp olive oil
  •  8 oz sliced white button or baby bella mushrooms
  •  2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tbsp reduced-sodium beef broth
  • 1⁄2 tsp salt
  • 1⁄8 tsp dried thyme

DIRECTIONS

  1. Divide quinoa between two microwavable bowls. Top each with  4 ounces of steak and 1 cup spaghetti squash. Set aside. 
  2. Place olive oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and garlic. Sauté until mushrooms are soft, about 7 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Add broth, salt, and thyme. Toss to combine and cook for another 2 minutes. Cover and keep warm. 
  3. Warm the quinoa/steak mixture in the microwave. Top each bowl with equal amounts of warm mushroom sauce.

PER SERVING

Calories: 390; Fat: 18g; Saturated fat: 6g; Carbs: 21g; Fiber: 4g; Protein: 35g

Baked Marinated Tofu with Tri-Colored Roasted Red Peppers

Moya McAllister

MAKES: 2 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 tsp honey
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tbsp fresh ginger, peeled and minced
  • 1 package extra-firm tofu, drained
  • 2 cups chopped green, red, and yellow bell peppers 
  • 2 tsp sesame oil
  • 2⁄3 cup cooked brown rice
  • 1⁄4 cup roasted sesame seeds

DIRECTIONS

  1. In a medium mixing bowl, combine soy sauce, tomato paste, honey, garlic, and ginger. Set aside.
  2. Cut tofu into 11⁄2-inch cubes and place in bowl with soy sauce mixture. Toss gently to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
  3. When tofu is done marinating, heat oven to 350°F.  Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place peppers in a small bowl. Add sesame oil and coat evenly. Arrange peppers in a single layer on half of the baking sheet; arrange tofu on the other half. Bake for 30 minutes.
  4. Place 1⁄3 cup brown rice into two bowls. Top with tofu, peppers, and soy sauce, if desired. Garnish with sesame seeds.

PER SERVING

Calories: 420; Fat: 20g; Saturated fat: 3g; Carbs: 42g; Fiber: 7g; Protein: 21g

Chicken with Avocado Cream

Moya McAllister

MAKES: 2 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup cooked freekeh
  • 8 oz cooked boneless skinless chicken breast
  • 1 cup cucumber, thinly sliced
  •  20 cherry tomatoes, halved
  •  1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, and chopped into 2-inch pieces
  • 1⁄4 cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt
  • 1⁄2 tsp salt
  • Juice of 1 lime 
  • Pinch chili powder, or more, if desired

DIRECTIONS

  1. Divide freekeh between bowls. Top with a layer of chicken, cucumber, and tomatoes. Set aside.
  2.  To make avocado cream, combine avocado, yogurt, salt, lime juice, and chili powder in blender or food processor. Blend about 45 seconds or until smooth. 
  3. Dollop each bowl with avocado cream.

PER SERVING

Calories: 537; Fat: 20g; Saturated fat: 3g; Carbs: 45g; Fiber: 14g; Protein: 48g

 

Roast Salmon and Asparagus with horseradish dill sauce

Moya McAllister

MAKES: 2 SERVINGS 

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 5-oz salmon fillets, about 1-inch thick, skin on
  • 4 tsp olive oil 
  • 20 medium spears asparagus, ends trimmed, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 4 tsp reduced-fat mayonnaise
  • 4 tbsp low-fat sour cream
  • 1 tsp prepared horseradish 
  • 1⁄4 tsp each ground black pepper and salt 
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh dill
  • 1 cup cooked whole- wheat couscous
  • 1 radish, sliced thin (optional)

DIRECTIONS

  1. Heat oven to 400°F. Place salmon, skin-side down, on one end of large baking sheet. Brush lightly with some of the olive oil. In a bowl, toss asparagus with remaining olive oil and place on the baking sheet away from the fish. Cook until fish flakes easily with a fork (about 4 to 6 minutes per half inch of salmon) and asparagus are fork-tender. Remove asparagus if done before the fish, and keep warm.
  2. While fish and asparagus cook, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, horseradish, black pepper, salt, and dill in a small bowl.
  3. Place 1⁄2 cup of couscous in each serving bowl. Top with equal amounts of salmon and asparagus, and dress with horseradish sauce. Garnish with radish, if desired.

PER SERVING

Calories: 492; Fat: 28g; Saturated fat: 6g; Carbs: 29g; Fiber: 5g; Protein: 33g

Berry Almond Coconut Breakfast Bowl

Moya McAllister

MAKES: 1 SERVING 

INGREDIENTS

  • 3⁄4 cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt
  • 1⁄4 cup frozen blueberries
  • 1⁄4 cup oats, uncooked
  • 2 tbsp slivered almonds
  • 1⁄4 cup fresh raspberries
  • 2 tbsp flaked coconut

DIRECTIONS

  1. Combine yogurt, blueberries, and oats in a blender or food processor.
  2. Blend for about 45 to 60 seconds, or until smooth. 
  3. Place yogurt mixture in a bowl and top with almonds, raspberries, and coconut.

PER SERVING

Calories: 327; Fat: 10g; Saturated fat: 3g; Carbs: 29g; Fiber: 7g; Protein: 24g

