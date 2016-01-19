5 Easy Protein Bowl Recipes

Meals in a bowl are the perfect solution for using up leftovers or for whipping up simple, comforting breakfasts, lunches, or dinners from scratch. The best bowls balance a combination of whole grains, lean protein, healthy fats, and fresh vegetables or fruit. We’ve put together five of our favorites—but don’t feel confined by our suggestions! You can mix-and-match the ingredients to create an endless variety of flavorful fare.
FRUITS AND VEGETABLES
Asparagus, bananas, blueberries, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, mushrooms, raspberries, spinach, squash, or strawberries.
WHOLE GRAINS
Brown rice, buckwheat, bulgur, farro, freekeh, Kamut, oats, quinoa, wild rice, whole-wheat couscous, or pasta.
PROTEIN
Beans, beef (lean), chicken breast, cottage cheese (fat-free and low-fat), eggs, Greek yogurt (fat-free), pork tenderloin, salmon, shrimp, soybeans/tempeh/tofu, steak, or tuna.
Healthy Fats
Almonds, avocado, coconut, hemp hearts, olive oil, sesame seeds, or walnuts. (What's in a fat?)
