Nutrition

5 Hearty Soups Built For the Winter

Warm up your winter with these clean and hearty soups and stews guaranteed to keep you satisfied while staying gluten-free, dairy-free, and Paleo-friendly.

Classic Chili

Makes: 8 servings 

Consider this go-to recipe healthy comfort food in a bowl. It’s perfect for big gatherings like Sunday football festivities but also a great weekly meal-prep option since the recipe makes extra for leftovers. Customize it to your liking, depending on whether you want more or less veggies, meat, or beans.

Ingredients: 

  • 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced 
  • 2 medium onions, diced 
  • 2 bell peppers (any color), chopped 
  • 2 large carrots, chopped 
  • 2 stalks celery, chopped
  • 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cubed (optional)
  • 2 lbs ground turkey or beef
  • 2 cups water, plus more as needed
  • 1 (15oz) can tomato sauce
  • 1 (14 1⁄2oz)can diced tomatoes
  • 1 tsp fine sea salt, plus more to taste
  • 3 tbsp chili powder
  • 1 tbsp cayenne pepper, plus more to taste 
  • 1 tbsp ground cumin
  • 1  tbsp paprika 
  • 2  tsp celery seed 
  • 1⁄2 tsp freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste 
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes
  • 1 (15 oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 (15 oz) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 small jalapeño pepper, finely chopped

>>Toppings (all optional):

  • Fresh cilantro leaves 
  • shredded cheese
  • sliced avocado,
  • sliced scallions

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Add garlic, onions, bell peppers, carrots, celery, and sweet potato, if using, and sauté for 5 to 7 minutes, until soft. 
  2. Add the meat and cook until browned, 5 to 7 minutes, stirring often to break up the chunks. 
  3. Once meat is browned, add the water, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, salt, and spices. Mix well to combine. Add the beans and jalapeño and stir to combine.
  4. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer, uncovered, until chili is thick, about 3 hours. (Add more water during cooking for a more souplike consistency.) Taste and adjust the seasoning; serve with your favorite chili toppings.

Per Serving:

Calories: 307, Fat: 16g, Carbs: 15g, Protein: 34g

Curry Butternut Squash Soup

Makes: 6 servings 

Curry and butternut squash blend together perfectly, combining spice and sweetness that’s perfect for cooler days. You can use oil instead of ghee or butter if you want to keep the recipe dairy-free.

Ingredients: 

  • 1 tbsp ghee, unsalted butter, avocado oil, or extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced 
  • 1 large union, diced
  • 1/4 cup coconut sugar
  • 1 1/2 tbsp curry powder, plus more to taste 
  • 1⁄2  tsp ground cinnamon 
  • 1⁄2  tsp freshly ground  black pepper, plus more to taste 
  • 2 tsp fine sea salt, plus more to taste 
  • 1 butternut squash (about 3 lbs), peeled, seeded, and cubed
  • 1 quart (32 oz) chicken broth
  • 1⁄2 cup full-fat coconut milk, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tbsp ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp turmeric powder 

Directions: 

  1. In a large pot over medium heat, melt ghee or heat oil, then add garlic. When garlic is fragrant (about 2 minutes), add onion and sauté until translucent, about 5 minutes.
  2. Add coconut sugar and spices and cook until the spices are fragrant, about 2 minutes.
  3. Add cubed butternut squash and cook for 5 until the squash begins to soften. Add broth and coconut milk and bring to a boil. Once at a boil, turn down heat and simmer until squash is tender, about 20 minutes. 
  4. Purée the soup in batches in a blender until it is smooth and creamy. Return the soup to the pot, bring to a boil, and let reduce for 10 minutes, until thickened slightly. Taste the soup and add more curry powder, salt, and/or pepper, if desired. 
  5. Garnish with croutons and/or chopped cilantro, if desired, a drizzle of coconut milk, and a pinch of ground black pepper.

Per Serving: 

Calories: 123, Fat: 9g, Carbs: 8g, Protein: 6g

 

 

Recipes excerpted from Lexi’s Clean Kitchen: 150 Delicious Paleo-Friendly Recipes to Nourish Your Life by Alexis Kornblum (Victory Belt Publishing) 

Chicken No-Tortilla Soup

Makes: 6 Servings 

This soup is simple to whip up and has a spicy blend that’s sure to satisfy. Top the soup with fresh cilantro and avocado. Try chilling the avocado first so it’s easier to cut and offers a contrasting temperature to the hot soup.

Ingredients: 

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (about 2 1⁄4 lbs)
  • 1 tsp chipotle powder 
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp fine sea salt
  • 1⁄2 tsp ground black pepper
  • 2 tbsp salted butter 8 cups water or chicken broth
  • 1 (28 oz) can diced tomatoes, with juice 
  • 1⁄3 cup fresh lime juice (about 3 limes)
  • 1 bunch green onions, chopped
  • 2 jalapeños, thinly sliced
  • 1 avocado, cubed, for garnish
  • 1⁄2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

Directions: 

  1. Rinse and pat the chicken dry. Sprinkle the chicken with the chipotle powder, cumin, salt, and pepper.
  2. Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed pot over high heat. When the butter has melted, add the chicken and sear for 4 minutes on one side, or until the chicken starts to develop a brown crust. Flip the chicken over, then pour in the water and let simmer for 20 minutes. Remove the chicken, shred with two forks, and return to the cooking water in the pot. 
  3. Add the diced tomatoes with juice, lime juice, green onions, and jalapeños. Stir and spoon into individual serving bowls. 
  4. Garnish each bowl with the avocado and cilantro.

Per Serving:

Calories: 297, Fat: 10g, Carbs: 9g, Protein: 44g

 

 

Recipe excerpted from Fed & Fit by Cassy Joy Garcia, NC (Victory Belt Publishing) 

Lentil and Kale Soup

Makes: 4 Servings 

This vegetarian favorite is packed with both protein and fiber thanks to the combo of red and green lentils, while Lacinato kale provides plenty of phytonutrients, including folate, lutein, and alpha-linolenic acid. Madras curry spikes the flavors even further.

Ingredients: 

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1  small onion, diced 
  • 2  large carrots, diced (about 2 cups) 
  • 1 rib celery, cut into small dice
  • 1 large clove garlic, minced
  • 1⁄2 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 tbsp Madras curry powder
  • 3⁄4 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1⁄2  lb dried red lentils, rinsed and drained  (pick out small stones) 
  • 1⁄2  lb dried green lentils, rinsed and drained  (pick out small stones) 
  • 2 quarts water
  • 2 cups thinly sliced Lacinato kale leaves 
  • 2 tsp sea salt

Directions: 

  1. In a medium pot over medium heat, warm the oil. Add onion, carrots, and celery and cook for 10 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender, stirring frequently. Add a splash of water if the mixture begins to stick to the bottom of the pot. Stir in the garlic, pepper, curry, and cinnamon; cook for 1 minute.
  2. Increase heat to high, add the lentils and water, and bring to a boil. Add the kale, cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 30 minutes, or until the mixture is thickened, the lentils are tender, and the kale is wilted.
  3. Stir in salt and serve.

Per Serving:

Calories: 471, Fat: 6g, Carbs: 78g, Protein: 31g

Cumin Sweet Potato Soup

Makes: 4 Servings

The rich texture of this soup makes it feel and taste much more decadent than it is, while the healthy fat from the cashews helps increase absorption of beta-carotene from the sweet potatoes. Ground red pepper and fresh cilantro add just the right amount of kick.

Ingredients: 

  • 1 1/2 lbs sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 1/4 cup raw unsalted cashews, soaked in water overnight (reserve water)
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro, pinch of ground red pepper
  • 1/2 tsp of ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt 
  • 4 cups water 

Directions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. 
  2. Wrap the sweet potatoes in foil and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until a knife can be inserted and removed from the potatoes with ease. Open the foil carefully and let cool before handling.
  3. In a blender, combine cooked potatoes, cashews and soaking water, cilantro, red pepper, cumin, salt, and 3 cups of the water. Blend until very smooth (you want a thin milkshake consistency), adding the remaining 1 cup of water as needed to reach this consistency. Enjoy warm or chilled.

Per Serving:

Calories: 187, Fat: 3g, Carbs: 37g, Protein: 4g

 

 

Recipes excerpted from Soup Cleanse Cookbook by Nicole Centeno (Rodale Books) 

