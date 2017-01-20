Nutrition

5 Hearty Winter Wildfish Recipes

It’s chilly outside, but seafood is in season. So dig in to these light, satisfying meals to power you forward.

Moya McAllister

Frigid winter temperatures mean icy seashores and a surprising bounty of fresh Alaskan seafood. Our northernmost state is the perfect year-round spawning ground to a juicy array of seafood, including five types of salmon, numerous shellfish (including king crab), and seven buttery whitefish. For many species, winter is prime harvesting time. The best part: It’s all wild caught. Every fish that comes from Alaskan waters is as clean as they come, so you can rest assured it’s good to its core.

This winter fish-recipe special is all about the melt-in-your-mouth Alaskan seafood you’ll find in stores this time of year—a mix of dishes that will warm you up, deliver loads of muscle-building protein, and give you every reason to “ask for Alaska.” Plus, they cook up quickly for dinner in minutes.

Ice Age Meals founder and CrossFit chef Nick Massie, aka Paleo Nick (paleonick.com)—who lived in Alaska for four years—developed these five mouth-watering meals that will keep the pounds off all winter. Can’t find a certain fish at the store? Just ask your fishmonger for a suitable substitute, and dive in.

 

Recipes by Nick Massie

Photographs by Moya Mcallister

Food Styling by Matt Olley

1. Alaskan Seafood Cioppino

Moya McAllister

SERVES: 4

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 tbsp olive oil 
  • 2 cups leeks, julienned and rinsed well 
  • 1/4 cup garlic, minced 
  • 28 oz diced tomatoes 
  • 1 quart clam stock, chicken stock, or water
  • 6 oz Alaskan sea scallops (10/20 size) 
  • 6 oz Alaskan cod, cut into 1-inch cubes 
  • 6 oz Alaskan rockfish, cut into 1-inch cubes 
  • 6 oz Alaskan salmon, cut into 1-inch cubes 
  • 3 Alaskan king crab legs 
  • 1 tsp kosher salt 
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper 
  • 10 small sprigs thyme 
  • 1 lemon,quartered

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Heat oil in a 12-quart stockpot over medium-high heat.
  2. Add leeks and garlic and stir until garlic begins to toast.
  3. Add tomatoes and stock and stir to incorporate leeks and garlic.
  4. Bring to a simmer, then add all seafood and stir gently until cooked through, about 5 minutes.
  5. Season with salt, pepper, and thyme.
  6. Share with friends and serve with lemon.

NUTRITION FACTS PER SERVING:

95 Calories, 68g Protein, 16g Carbs, 9.5g Fat

2. Grilled Alaskan King Salmon with Roasted Broccoli and Sweet Potatoes

Moya McAllister

SERVES: 2

INGREDIENTS:

  • 16 oz broccoli, cut into florets
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 1⁄2 tsp kosher salt,plus more to taste
  • Pinch of black pepper 
  • 12 oz Alaskan king salmon
  • 12 oz sweet potatoes, sliced and roasted

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Toss broccoli, oil, salt, and a pinch of pepper in a bowl and transfer to a sheet pan.
  2. Roast at 375°F for 20–30 minutes or until caramelized.
  3. Heat a grill pan or barbecue grill over medium-high heat.
  4. Season flesh side of salmon with a pinch of salt and brush quickly with oil. 
  5. Place salmon on grill, flesh side down. Cook for 90 seconds, then rotate to create diamond grill marks and cook for 90 seconds more; flip.
  6. Cook with skin side down for 2–3 minutes or until salmon reaches an internal temperature of 120°F.
  7. Slice roasted sweet potatoes diagonally. Place slices on a plate, top with grilled salmon, and serve with broccoli.

NUTRITION FACTS PER SERVING:

267 Calories, 34g Protein, 46g Carbs, 24g Fat

3. Pesto-Roasted Alaskan Rockfish Over Cauliflower Steaks

Moya McAllister

SERVES: 2

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 large cauliflower steaks, cut from the center of the head with the stem attached
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • 1⁄2 tbsp Paleo Grind Super Radical Rib Rub (see iceagemeals.net to purchase)
  • 2 cups fresh basil 
  • 4 tbsp water
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 2 tbsp almond flour
  • Kosher salt, to taste 
  • 1 lemon,quartered
  • 13 oz Alaskan rockfish

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Brush cauliflower steaks with oil and season with Rib Rub.
  2. Place on a sheet pan and roast at 375°F until caramelized on both sides, turning halfway, about 35 minutes total.
  3. To prepare pesto, blitz basil, water, lemon juice, garlic, and almond flour in a blender. Season with salt to your liking.
  4. Coat rockfish fillets with pesto on all sides. Place on a sheet pan and roast until they reach an internal temperature of 120°F.
  5. Place cauliflower steaks on a plate and top with rockfish. Finish each serving with a squeeze of lemon juice.

NUTRITION FACTS PER SERVING:

190 Calories, 45g Protein, 30g Carbs, 9g Fat

4. Pan-Seared Alaskan Scallops with Cilantro-Butternut Haystacks and Aged Balsamic Vinegar

Moya McAllister

SERVES: 1

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 7 oz Alaskan sea scallops (10/20 size)
  • Kosher salt, to taste 
  • 9 oz butternut squash, roasted until soft
  • 4 sprigs fresh cilantro, rinsed and chopped
  • 1 tsp aged balsamic vinegar

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Heat oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until oil shimmers.
  2. Dry scallops with a paper towel, season with salt, and place in oil, seasoned side down.
  3. Sear 60 seconds, seasoning the top side with a pinch of salt, then turn and cook for 60 seconds more.
  4. In a small bowl, mash butternut squash with a whisk and fold cilantro into squash.
  5. Create several squash “haystacks,” top with scallops and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.

NUTRITION FACTS PER SERVING:

450 Calories, 42g Protein, 30g Carbs, 18g Fat

5. Poached Alaskan Cod Over Spaghetti Squash Pomodoro

Moya McAllister

SERVES: 2

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 cups water
  • 2 dried bay leaves
  • Juice of 1 lemon 
  • 1 tbsp kosher salt
  • 16 oz Alaskan cod
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 15 oz tomato puree 4 tbsp water
  • 3⁄4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil, plus 2 basil tips for garnish
  • Kosher salt, to taste Black pepper, to taste
  • 8 oz spaghetti squash, roasted and scraped

To prepare fish:

  1. Heat water, bay leaves, lemon juice, and salt in a saucepan to 175°F. 
  2. Place fish in poaching liquid and cook until it reaches an internal temperature of 120°F. 
  3. Remove from liquid and place on a chef’s towel or paper towel to absorb excess liquid.

To prepare pomodoro sauce:

  1. While fish is cooking, heat oil and garlic in a 4 qt saucepan over medium heat.
  2. Once garlic begins to toast, add tomato puree and water and stir to incorporate.
  3. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes, adjusting thickness with more water if necessary.
  4. Fold basil into tomato sauce. Season with salt and pepper to your liking.
  5. Plate cod with spaghetti squash and tomato sauce and garnish with a basil tip.

NUTRITION FACTS PER SERVING:

192 Calories, 40g Protein, 24.5g Carbs, 24g Fat

